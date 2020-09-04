Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi Visits Spain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 11:00am EDT

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain met with Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, on 3 September in Madrid.

Yang recalled the successful visit of President Xi Jinping to Spain in 2018, during which President Xi and Prime Minister Sánchez drew a new blueprint for the China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership. He noted that the two countries respect each other's development path and view each other's development as an opportunity. In the face of COVID-19, the two countries have worked together to tide over difficulties. Such solidarity fully demonstrates that China and Spain are true partners and friends. China stands ready to work with Spain to follow through on the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries and make the bilateral relationship an example of state-to-state relations featuring mutual respect, mutual learning and win-win cooperation.

Yang called on the two sides to maintain high-level exchanges, cement political trust and continue to support each other's core interests and major concerns. He underscored the need to expand two-way investment and trade and tap the potential of cooperation in such areas as green economy and digital economy fully tapped, and expressed China's readiness to import more agro-products from Spain. He also called for closer cultural and people-to-people ties, deeper inter-civilization exchanges, and joint research and development of vaccines and medicines as part of the effort to build a global community of health for all.

Yang noted that China and Spain must jointly uphold multilateralism, safeguard international equity and justice, and improve global governance. Yang shared his belief that Spain will continue to play a constructive role in advancing China-Europe relations.

Sánchez reaffirmed the strategic importance Spain attaches to its relations with China. President Xi's successful visit to Spain enabled important progress in the bilateral relationship. Spain appreciates China's anti-epidemic assistance and support. The joint fight against COVID-19 has brought countries closer together and made Spain-China ties stronger. Spain will enhance exchanges and cooperation with China and further expand its presence in the Chinese market, and welcomes invest from Chinese businesses in Spain.

Sánchez noted that as firm supporters of multilateralism, Spain, the EU and China need to communicate and coordinate more. Europe-China cooperation promises an enormous potential. Spain will take an active part in and advance such cooperation.

On the same day, Yang had talks with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 14:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:05aAmazon plans to add 10,000 jobs in Bellevue, Washington
RE
11:05aABC ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS : Nonresidential Construction Employment Continues to Recover in August, Says ABC
PU
11:02aIreland likely to lose EU trade portfolio as nominees submitted
RE
11:00aPADDOCK PRACTICES : Sleuth before spraying diseases this season
PU
11:00aResearch to get to root cause of pulse and oilseed diseases
PU
11:00aDirector of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi Visits Spain
PU
11:00aROYAL MONETARY AUTHORITY OF BHUTAN : Call for Subscription of Government Bond
PU
10:52aWall Street sinks as tech sell-off resumes
RE
10:37aCanada's Ivey PMI shows activity expanding for third straight month in August
RE
10:33aTSX gains on positive monthly jobs data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
2BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
3CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
4CIENA CORPORATION : CIENA CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5ENI SPA : ENI : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group