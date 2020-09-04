Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi Visits Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain met with Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, on 3 September in Madrid.

Yang recalled the successful visit of President Xi Jinping to Spain in 2018, during which President Xi and Prime Minister Sánchez drew a new blueprint for the China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership. He noted that the two countries respect each other's development path and view each other's development as an opportunity. In the face of COVID-19, the two countries have worked together to tide over difficulties. Such solidarity fully demonstrates that China and Spain are true partners and friends. China stands ready to work with Spain to follow through on the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries and make the bilateral relationship an example of state-to-state relations featuring mutual respect, mutual learning and win-win cooperation.

Yang called on the two sides to maintain high-level exchanges, cement political trust and continue to support each other's core interests and major concerns. He underscored the need to expand two-way investment and trade and tap the potential of cooperation in such areas as green economy and digital economy fully tapped, and expressed China's readiness to import more agro-products from Spain. He also called for closer cultural and people-to-people ties, deeper inter-civilization exchanges, and joint research and development of vaccines and medicines as part of the effort to build a global community of health for all.

Yang noted that China and Spain must jointly uphold multilateralism, safeguard international equity and justice, and improve global governance. Yang shared his belief that Spain will continue to play a constructive role in advancing China-Europe relations.

Sánchez reaffirmed the strategic importance Spain attaches to its relations with China. President Xi's successful visit to Spain enabled important progress in the bilateral relationship. Spain appreciates China's anti-epidemic assistance and support. The joint fight against COVID-19 has brought countries closer together and made Spain-China ties stronger. Spain will enhance exchanges and cooperation with China and further expand its presence in the Chinese market, and welcomes invest from Chinese businesses in Spain.

Sánchez noted that as firm supporters of multilateralism, Spain, the EU and China need to communicate and coordinate more. Europe-China cooperation promises an enormous potential. Spain will take an active part in and advance such cooperation.

On the same day, Yang had talks with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya.