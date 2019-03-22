Log in
Directorate general Statistics and Economic inform : 27,476,385 animals slaughtered in January

03/22/2019 | 07:20am EDT
Agriculture & fishery
22 March 2019

72,245 bovine animals were slaughtered in January 2019. The number of slaughtered pigs was 981,977 animals, and the number of slaughtered chickens amounted to 26,345,330 units.

In 2018, 26.51 million animals were slaughtered on a monthly basis. That is what emerged from the slaughtering figures for 2018 published by Statbel, the Belgian statistical office. In terms of weight, pigs account for the largest share (59 %, 936,000 pigs on a monthly basis). Chickens register the highest numbers, with 25.4 million chickens slaughtered per month.  More...

 

Disclaimer

Directorate-general Statistics and Economic information published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 11:19:08 UTC
