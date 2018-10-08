Log in
Directorate general Statistics and Economic inform : Agricultural prices in August

10/08/2018 | 03:28pm CEST
Agriculture & fishery
8 October 2018

The average output price for leek has more than doubled on a yearly basis. In August 2018, 10 bundles of leek cost on average 9.95 euros, compared to 4.37 euros the year before. Asparagus are also becoming considerably more expensive. The average output price for 10 bundles of asparagus was 32.41 euros in August 2018 compared to 13.42 euros the year before.

Disclaimer

Directorate-general Statistics and Economic information published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 13:27:09 UTC
