Directorate general Statistics and Economic inform : Agricultural prices in August

Agriculture & fishery

8 October 2018

The average output price for leek has more than doubled on a yearly basis. In August 2018, 10 bundles of leek cost on average 9.95 euros, compared to 4.37 euros the year before. Asparagus are also becoming considerably more expensive. The average output price for 10 bundles of asparagus was 32.41 euros in August 2018 compared to 13.42 euros the year before.