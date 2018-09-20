Log in
Directorate general Statistics and Economic inform : Dairy production in May 2018

09/20/2018 | 10:18am CEST
Agriculture & fishery
20 September 2018

56.5 million litres of milk were produced in May 2018. The major part of it (32.0 million litres, or 57%) was semi-skimmed milk.

Whole milk accounted for 36% of the total production (20.3 million litres) and skimmed milk for 7% (4.2 million litres). Besides, 9.0 million litres of chocolate milk were produced, as well as 20.5 million litres of cream, 21.1 million litres of fermented milk, 4.9 million litres of yoghurt, 9,821 tonnes of cheese and 8,254 tonnes of butter (farm butter and blended butter).

Belgian production of milk powder, cheese and butter increased in 2017.

Production of semi-skimmed milk, chocolate milk, yoghurt and fermented milk in decline

The production of milk powders has increased by 8.8 %. The rise for other milk powder (74.3 %) and unskimmed milk powder (52.9 %) is particularly striking. The production of natural cheese and farm butter has increased by 8.9 % and 5.5 % respectively. 

More...

Directorate-general Statistics and Economic information published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 08:17:03 UTC
