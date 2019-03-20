Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Directorate general Statistics and Economic inform : Dairy production in November 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 04:45am EDT
Agriculture & fishery
20 March 2019

53.7 million litres of pasteurised and UHT milk were produced in November 2018. The major part of it (33.2 million litres, or 62 %) was semi-skimmed milk. Whole milk accounted for 33 % of the total production (17.6 million litres) and skimmed milk for 5 % (2.9 million litres).

Besides, 12.4 million litres of chocolate milk were produced, as well as 20.3 million litres of cream, 20.8 million litres of fermented milk, 3.3 million litres of yoghurt, 8,496 tonnes of cheese and 7,789 tonnes of butter (farm butter and blended butter).

Belgian production of milk powder, cheese and butter increased in 2017.

Production of semi-skimmed milk, chocolate milk, yoghurt and fermented milk in decline

The production of milk powders has increased by 8.8 %. The rise for other milk powder (74.3 %) and unskimmed milk powder (52.9 %) is particularly striking. The production of natural cheese and farm butter has increased by 8.9 % and 5.5 % respectively. 

More...

Disclaimer

Directorate-general Statistics and Economic information published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 08:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:06aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of significant profit fall in 2019 seeks 12 billion euro in cuts
RE
05:05aENHANCING MUTUAL ACCOUNTABILITY FOR RESULTS AND IMPACT : Continental Training Workshop on CAADP/ Malabo Declaration Biennial Review Reporting tools
PU
05:05aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA : Bilateral cooperation discussed with US Ambassador
PU
05:05aXVALA Defaces Banksy Steve Jobs Mural to Make a Point in Meme Party’
SE
04:49aUK's Leadsom says Brexit 'absolutely essential' before EU parliament election
RE
04:49aJapan government downgrades economy view as U.S.-China trade war bites
RE
04:48aThai central bank holds key rate, cuts growth outlook as exports sag
RE
04:45aDIRECTORATE GENERAL STATISTICS AND ECONOMIC INFORM : Dairy production in November 2018
PU
04:40aSOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK : Full Quarterly Bulletin – No 291 – March 2019
PU
04:38aDollar gains on trade war jitters before Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
3AMAZON.COM : Google announces browser-based streaming game service
4ADECCO GROUP : THE ADECCO GROUP PUBLISHES 2018 ANNUAL REPORT & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
5INMARSAT : INMARSAT : Shares in Inmarsat jump 16 percent on private equity approach

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.