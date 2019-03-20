Directorate general Statistics and Economic inform : Dairy production in November 2018

Agriculture & fishery

53.7 million litres of pasteurised and UHT milk were produced in November 2018. The major part of it (33.2 million litres, or 62 %) was semi-skimmed milk. Whole milk accounted for 33 % of the total production (17.6 million litres) and skimmed milk for 5 % (2.9 million litres).

Besides, 12.4 million litres of chocolate milk were produced, as well as 20.3 million litres of cream, 20.8 million litres of fermented milk, 3.3 million litres of yoghurt, 8,496 tonnes of cheese and 7,789 tonnes of butter (farm butter and blended butter).

Belgian production of milk powder, cheese and butter increased in 2017.

Production of semi-skimmed milk, chocolate milk, yoghurt and fermented milk in decline

The production of milk powders has increased by 8.8 %. The rise for other milk powder (74.3 %) and unskimmed milk powder (52.9 %) is particularly striking. The production of natural cheese and farm butter has increased by 8.9 % and 5.5 % respectively.

