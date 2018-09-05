Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Directorate general Statistics and Economic inform : Decrease in the price of potatoes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 05:27pm CEST
Agriculture & fishery
5 September 2018

The average output price for early potatoes has decreased by 24.7 % in July. It now stands at 26.99 euros for 100 kg. This price is 18.6 % lower than that observed a year earlier.

Besides, we notice an increase of the average output price of chickens for roasting: 1.7 % compared to June and 8.7 % on an annual basis.

Disclaimer

Directorate-general Statistics and Economic information published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 15:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:45aEmerging markets lead global equities decline, sterling rises
RE
11:44aEmerging markets lead global equities decline, sterling rises
RE
11:44aTrump targets Nike as Kaepernick ads spark boycott calls
RE
11:42aConoco waiting for Venezuela to pay $2 billion settlement - CEO
RE
11:42aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Advancing Working Conditions In Gold Mining Communities
PU
11:41aU.S. Dollar Falls as Report on Brexit Talks Pushes Pound, Euro Higher
DJ
11:37aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Business Employment Dynamics in South Dakota — Fourth Quarter 2017
PU
11:37aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Business Employment Dynamics in California – Fourth Quarter 2017
PU
11:37aOil slips 1 percent as storm fears ease, demand concerns mount
RE
11:36aOil slips 1 percent as storm fears ease, demand concerns mount
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
5NIKE : NIKE : Anthem Backlash Strikes Nike, Hurting Share Price

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.