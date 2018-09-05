Directorate general Statistics and Economic inform : Decrease in the price of potatoes

Agriculture & fishery
5 September 2018
The average output price for early potatoes has decreased by 24.7 % in July. It now stands at 26.99 euros for 100 kg. This price is 18.6 % lower than that observed a year earlier.
Besides, we notice an increase of the average output price of chickens for roasting: 1.7 % compared to June and 8.7 % on an annual basis.
