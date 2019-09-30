Disaster Recovery Journal : Launches Industry-Leading Mentor Program

DRJ Mentor Program provides structured mentoring to facilitate knowledge sharing and career progression for BC and DR professionals

Disaster Recovery Journal, the leading business continuity publication in the world, has officially announced the launch of the DRJ Mentor Program – a 10-month accelerated learning path designed to promote education, opportunity, inclusion, and excellence surrounding the exploration and evolution of career paths in all aspects of business continuity and operational risk management.

The program has been crafted by a leading team of industry experts across a broad range of industries from healthcare to finance and insurance. Seven milestones are covered over the course of the program, with the aim of covering a broad understanding of industry-standard business continuity, as well as in-depth knowledge of crisis management and disaster recovery principles, best practices, and soft skills.

“Most mentoring programs involve simply an email introduction,” said Bob Arnold, DRJ president. “At DRJ, we believe mentoring is an incredible opportunity to develop a synergistic relationship through conversation which enables one to set and achieve goals, make decisions, and solve problems.”

The benefits of participating in this program are unlimited: mentor and mentee matching based on specific criteria; an easy-to-use online portal to track your mentor journey; facilitated goal setting; and access to educational resources in the library. Individual coaching provided by the program will be supplemented by monthly webinars led by industry experts on various topics.

“As a 20-year veteran of the business continuity profession, I am delighted this mentoring program not only includes key domain areas but also the soft skills required to effectively execute a business continuity program,” said Nate Bridges, managing principal of True North Resiliency and Technology Services and DRJ Mentor Program Advisory Board member.

“The DRJ Mentoring Program was established to make a positive impact on the resilience of people, culture, and companies across the globe,” said Tracey Rice, vice president, customer engagement, Fusion Risk Management, Inc. and DRJ Mentor Program Advisory Board member. “I am extremely excited to be part of the launch of this world-class program and very proud of the opportunity the program presents to not only mentees, but also mentors as they invest in the next generation of resiliency programs and professionals.”

“The DRJ Mentor Program ensures everyone gets the most out of the program,” said Arnold. “Don’t miss this wonderful chance to join this fast-growing network of DRJ Mentor Alumni to learn, collaborate, connect, share, and grow together!”

This free program is accessible to all professionals, but an application process is required.

DRJ Mentor Program Advisory Board Members

Nate Bridges, True North Resiliency and Technology Services

Tracey Rice, Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Jocelyn Jones, Synchony

Kim Jackson, Fiserv

Michael Smith, Asurion

Denise Alexander, Bank of America

Veronica Krepshaw, TIAA

Cheyene Marling, BC Management

Melissa Owings, TD Ameritrade.

About Disaster Recovery Journal

DRJ is the industry’s largest resource for business continuity, disaster recovery, crisis communication, and risk management, reaching a global network of more than 138,000 professionals. Offering weekly webinars, the latest industry news, blogs, rules and regulations, podcasts, an official mentoring program, a quarterly magazine, and two annual live conferences, DRJ is leading the way to keep professionals up-to-date and connected in an ever-changing world. Our mission is to give business continuity professionals the insight, information, and inspiration they need to make smarter decisions concerning the overall protection of their organization. Subscribe or follow us on social media today. For more information about Disaster Recovery Journal, visit www.drj.com.

