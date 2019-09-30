Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Disaster Recovery Journal : Launches Industry-Leading Mentor Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 08:07am EDT

DRJ Mentor Program provides structured mentoring to facilitate knowledge sharing and career progression for BC and DR professionals

Disaster Recovery Journal, the leading business continuity publication in the world, has officially announced the launch of the DRJ Mentor Program – a 10-month accelerated learning path designed to promote education, opportunity, inclusion, and excellence surrounding the exploration and evolution of career paths in all aspects of business continuity and operational risk management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005012/en/

Learn more about the DRJ Mentor Program at www.drj.com/mentor. Participation is free but an application process is required. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Learn more about the DRJ Mentor Program at www.drj.com/mentor. Participation is free but an application process is required. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The program has been crafted by a leading team of industry experts across a broad range of industries from healthcare to finance and insurance. Seven milestones are covered over the course of the program, with the aim of covering a broad understanding of industry-standard business continuity, as well as in-depth knowledge of crisis management and disaster recovery principles, best practices, and soft skills.

“Most mentoring programs involve simply an email introduction,” said Bob Arnold, DRJ president. “At DRJ, we believe mentoring is an incredible opportunity to develop a synergistic relationship through conversation which enables one to set and achieve goals, make decisions, and solve problems.”

The benefits of participating in this program are unlimited: mentor and mentee matching based on specific criteria; an easy-to-use online portal to track your mentor journey; facilitated goal setting; and access to educational resources in the library. Individual coaching provided by the program will be supplemented by monthly webinars led by industry experts on various topics.

“As a 20-year veteran of the business continuity profession, I am delighted this mentoring program not only includes key domain areas but also the soft skills required to effectively execute a business continuity program,” said Nate Bridges, managing principal of True North Resiliency and Technology Services and DRJ Mentor Program Advisory Board member.

“The DRJ Mentoring Program was established to make a positive impact on the resilience of people, culture, and companies across the globe,” said Tracey Rice, vice president, customer engagement, Fusion Risk Management, Inc. and DRJ Mentor Program Advisory Board member. “I am extremely excited to be part of the launch of this world-class program and very proud of the opportunity the program presents to not only mentees, but also mentors as they invest in the next generation of resiliency programs and professionals.”

“The DRJ Mentor Program ensures everyone gets the most out of the program,” said Arnold. “Don’t miss this wonderful chance to join this fast-growing network of DRJ Mentor Alumni to learn, collaborate, connect, share, and grow together!”

This free program is accessible to all professionals, but an application process is required.

To learn more about the program, visit www.drj.com/mentor.

DRJ Mentor Program Advisory Board Members
Nate Bridges, True North Resiliency and Technology Services
Tracey Rice, Fusion Risk Management, Inc.
Jocelyn Jones, Synchony
Kim Jackson, Fiserv
Michael Smith, Asurion
Denise Alexander, Bank of America
Veronica Krepshaw, TIAA
Cheyene Marling, BC Management
Melissa Owings, TD Ameritrade.

Connect with Disaster Recovery Journal

About Disaster Recovery Journal

DRJ is the industry’s largest resource for business continuity, disaster recovery, crisis communication, and risk management, reaching a global network of more than 138,000 professionals. Offering weekly webinars, the latest industry news, blogs, rules and regulations, podcasts, an official mentoring program, a quarterly magazine, and two annual live conferences, DRJ is leading the way to keep professionals up-to-date and connected in an ever-changing world. Our mission is to give business continuity professionals the insight, information, and inspiration they need to make smarter decisions concerning the overall protection of their organization. Subscribe or follow us on social media today. For more information about Disaster Recovery Journal, visit www.drj.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aSODEXO : New partnership announced to streamline bookings for Sodexo-run gym
AQ
08:20aDollar Hits Two-Year High as Investors Assess End of a Tumultuous Quarter
DJ
08:20aHORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:19aEUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REIT : ERES Reit Announces Closing of 227MM Netherlands Portfolio Acquisitions
AQ
08:19aWestern Selection Plc - Final Results
PR
08:18aGCL NEW ENERGY : Connected transactions renewal of lease agreements with suzhou gcl industrial applications research co., ltd*
PU
08:18aUMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY : Technology Mobility AG informs about the scheduled execution of the simplified capital reductio…
PU
08:18aCHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : Notification Letter and Request Form for Registered Shareholders
PU
08:18aSCTE-ISBE CABLE-TEC EXPO : “The 5G Opportunity for Cable”
PU
08:18aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba announces promotions in key positions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
4NOVATEK PAO : U.S. sanctions on COSCO hit Teekay's Yamal LNG tanker JV
5EXCLUSIVE: Dubai Aerospace drops plans for big aircraft order, targets M&A deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group