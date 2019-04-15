Disaster Recovery as a Service: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Disaster Recovery as a Service Category - Procurement Market
Intelligence Report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005348/en/
Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Stringent data recovery regulations are compelling buyers from the BFSI
and healthcare sectors to enable disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS)
in their system infrastructure. This will prevent the loss of sensitive
data during instances of cyber-attacks and hardware failures. The
exponential growth of the BFSI sector is motivating enterprises to
leverage advanced technologies for better storage and analysis of the
enormous amount of customer data. However, such technologies make the
sector more exposed to cyber-attacks leading to data loss. This is
creating a pressing need for buyers to increase their spend on disaster
recovery as a service category. Request
a Free Sample of this disaster recovery as a service market
intelligence report here!
Increasing instances of cyber-attacks on the SMBs in the US have
resulted in significant revenue loss and termination of operations. To
tackle such potential threats in the future, SMBs are investing in
disaster recovery solutions to protect their overall business data by
creating complete and reliable backup systems. In 2018, North America
accounted for 37.96% of the global category share which is the result of
the rise in the adoption of cloud-based disaster recovery solutions in
the region. In terms of spend, APAC will witness rapid growth over the
next five years owing to the increasing demand from BFSI, e-commerce,
and healthcare sectors for reliable disaster recovery solutions.
Insights offered in this disaster recovery as a service procurement
research report include supply market forecasts, major cost drivers, and
category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the
buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective
procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this
disaster recovery as a service market intelligence report will guide the
investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them
in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market. Get
free customization of this disaster recovery as a service market
intelligence report to get information tailored to your every
requirement.
“Buyers must select suppliers that have a wide geographic presence so
that they can provide disaster recovery sites for multiple locations to
eliminate their switching costs,” says SpendEdge procurement
expert Tridib Bora. “By engaging with such service providers,
buyers can mitigate the risk of losing data from a specific region,” added
Tridib.
This disaster recovery as a service procurement research report has
estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in
the coming years:
|
|
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report
purchases. Buy two reports and
get the third one for free.
|
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the information
technology category provide detailed supply market forecasts and
cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help
procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total
cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly.
Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide category management insights
and information on the procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Disaster recovery as a service
Category pricing insights
-
Pricing outlook
-
Total cost of ownership analysis
-
Supplier cost structure
-
Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence
reports? Download
a FREE sample
Cost-Saving Opportunities
-
Supplier-side levers
-
Buyer-side levers
-
Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
-
Want customized information from the disaster recovery as a service
procurement research report? Get
in touch
Category ecosystem
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Buyer power
-
Supplier power score
-
To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report,
Download
a FREE sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for
various categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation
landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the
click of a button. Start
your 7-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005348/en/