Disaster Rehabilitation and Containment Facility, March 2020

RESERVE BANK OF FIJI

DISASTER REHABILITATION AND CONTAINMENT FACILITY

APPLICATION FORM

Application Details

Name of Company

Address

Contact Person

Phone/ Mobile

Fax/ Email

Funding Details

Estimated Losses ($)

Total Funding

Required ($)

Estimated Funding

Duration

Proposed Drawdown

Date

Declaration

I/ We hereby certify that the information provided is true and correct to the best of my knowledge.

Name:.............................................................. Signature:........................................................ Title:................................................................ Name:.............................................................. Signature:........................................................ Title:................................................................

Name(s) and Signature(s) of applicant(s). (If signing on behalf of a corporate body, indicate in what capacity and stamp with the appropriate company seal/stamp).

Lending Institution Verification

Institution Name

Branch

Assessing Officer

Signature

Date

Note:

1. Loans under the Facility are limited to $0.5 million per affected business.

2. In the event that the lender is unable to pay RBF on the specified date due date, RBF will debit the respective lending institution's ESA/Call/Advance account for the total outstanding advance, including interest accrued.

3. Completed forms and other accompanying documents are to be submitted to the Manager Domestic Markets, Financial Markets Group, Reserve Bank of Fiji by email through domesticmarkets@rbf.gov.fj