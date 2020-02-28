Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CLIFFORD MODERN LIVING HOLDINGS LIMITED

祈福生活服務控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3686)

Discloseable Transaction:

Further Investments in Unallocated Silver Bullion

On 27 February 2020 and 28 February 2020 (up to 4:30 p.m.), the Group, utilising its internal resources, on several separate occasions purchased a total of 100,000 and 250,000 ounces of unallocated silver bullion through the Bank, with the respective consideration of approximately RMB12.7 million and RMB31.1 million.

Each of the purchases, if calculated separately as a single transaction by itself, does not constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. However, under Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules, such purchases shall be aggregated as if they were one transaction. As at least one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules for the aggregated transaction amounts reached 5% or more but is less than 25%, the purchases together constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and are subject to the relevant reporting and announcement requirements, but are exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.

Further, pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules, these purchases shall be aggregated together with the previous purchases as disclosed in the Announcement as if they were one transaction. As all applicable percentage ratios calculated under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules for the aggregated transaction amounts of all the purchases made before 28 February 2020 (up to 4:30 p.m.), after being aggregated as if they were one transaction, (taking into account the previous purchases as disclosed in the Announcement) are less than 25%, all the purchases made before 28 February 2020 (up to 4:30 p.m.), after being aggregated as if they were one transaction, constitute a discloseable transaction.