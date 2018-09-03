Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Change In Director's Interest

|
Announcement Title
|
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Sep 3, 2018 17:56
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S INTEREST
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG180903OTHR3MST
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Dr Terence Donald O'Connor
|
Designation
|
Executive Director cum Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
Please refer to the attachment.
|
Additional Details
|
Person(s) giving notice
|
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
|
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
|
03/09/2018