Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Change In Director's Interest

09/03/2018 | 12:07pm CEST
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 3, 2018 17:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S INTEREST
Announcement Reference SG180903OTHR3MST
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Dr Terence Donald O'Connor
Designation Executive Director cum Group Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 03/09/2018

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 27,535 bytes)


Disclaimer

Courts Asia Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 10:06:08 UTC
