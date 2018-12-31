Log in
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Change In Interests Of Director

12/31/2018 | 06:29am CET
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 31, 2018 13:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in Interests of Director
Announcement Reference SG181231OTHR1SBY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Ngai
Designation Company Secretary, OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE Commercial REIT)
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see the attached document.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 31/12/2018

Disclaimer

OUE Commercial Reit published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 05:28:08 UTC
