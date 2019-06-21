Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Change In Interests Of Director - Dr. Lee Keen Whye

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 05:55am EDT
This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor') in accordance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Jennifer Tan, Associate Director, Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing Address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and E-mail: sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg).

Disclaimer

Singapore O&G Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 09:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:16aGP STRATEGIES : Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record for Fifth Consecutive Year
PR
06:15aENVIRO ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
06:15aCELLNEX TELECOM : Changes in composition of the Board of Directors 352kB
PU
06:15aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Notice Of Transfer Of Treasury Shares
PU
06:15aNEUROSOFT S A : signs a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire “Daedalus Technologies FZCO” – 21/06/2019
PU
06:15aCOMMSCOPE : The long-haul microwave transformation is almost complete!
PU
06:15aELL ENVIRONMENTAL : Poll Results of The Annual General Meeting held on 21 June 2019
PU
06:15aGREEN LEADER : Supplemental Announcement - Discloseable Transaction
PU
06:15aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Allotment and Issuance of Shares Pursuant To The Scrip Dividend Scheme
PU
06:15aSLAVNEFT' MEGIONNEFTEGAZ P : Annual General Meeting of OAO Slavneft-Megionneftegazgeologia's Shareholders was held
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2PETROCHINA COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: Exxon's $53 billion Iraq deal hit by contract snags, Iran tensions - sources
3UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Court appoints new Supervisory Board member
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS : RYANAIR : Transaction in Own Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About