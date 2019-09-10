Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person :: Change In Interest Of The Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 10:27am EDT

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person :: Change In Interest Of The Manager

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 10, 2019 22:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CHANGE IN INTEREST OF THE MANAGER
Announcement Reference SG190910OTHRHML3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person who may also be a substantial unitholder (Form 6)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 25,801 bytes)

Disclaimer

IREIT Global published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 14:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:57aTACKLING THE SKILLS GAP WITH STRATEGY (PART 2) EPISODE 2 : Manufacturing Leaders
PU
10:57aRENTIAN TECHNOLOGY : Resignation of executive director, chief executive officer and authorised representative
PU
10:57aHARRIS WILLIAMS : Advises Space Electronics LLC on its Sale to L Squared Capital Partners
BU
10:55aSPRINT BRINGS SMART CITY TECH TO LIFE WITH CURIOSITY™ IOT AND TRUE MOBILE 5G; 'CURIOSITY LAB AT PEACHTREE CORNERS' GRAND OPENING : Real-world smart city infrastructure and 5G connectivity enable companies to better test cloud AI, robots, autonomous vehicle tech and more
AQ
10:55aTHE LATEST : New iPhones expected to echo last year's models
AQ
10:55aWhat Happens when Insurtech Meets Coretech? EIS Group panel to explore at InsureTech Connect 2019
GL
10:55aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Eagle Bancorp, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
10:54aAMAZON COM : Correction to article about electric truck-maker Rivian
DJ
10:53aGlobal Farro Market 2019-2023| 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years| Technavio
BU
10:53aABEC : Advances Single-Use Bioreactor Volumes to 6,000 Liters
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
3WeWork IPO valuation could dip below $20 billion, clouding SoftBank's vision
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group