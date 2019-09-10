Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person :: Change In Interest Of The Manager
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 10, 2019 22:03
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
CHANGE IN INTEREST OF THE MANAGER
Announcement Reference
SG190910OTHRHML3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person who may also be a substantial unitholder (Form 6)
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 25,801 bytes)
