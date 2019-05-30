Log in
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person :: Disclosure Of Interest - Trustee-Manager / Responsible Person

05/30/2019 | 07:39am EDT

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person :: Disclosure Of Interest - Trustee-Manager / Responsible Person

May 30, 2019

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person
Date & Time of Broadcast May 30, 2019 19:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Disclosure of Interest - Trustee-Manager / Responsible Person
Announcement Reference SG190530OTHRI6EE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person who may also be a substantial unitholder (Form 6)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 31,604 bytes)

Disclaimer

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 11:38:06 UTC
