Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person :: Disclosure Of Interest - Trustee-Manager / Responsible Person
BackMay 30, 2019
|
Announcement Title
|
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
May 30, 2019 19:11
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Disclosure of Interest - Trustee-Manager / Responsible Person
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190530OTHRI6EE
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Jill Smith
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
Please refer to the attached.
|
Additional Details
|
Person(s) giving notice
|
Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person who may also be a substantial unitholder (Form 6)
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 31,604 bytes)
Disclaimer
Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 11:38:06 UTC