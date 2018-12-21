Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Notification for Substantial Stapled Securityholders' Interests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 01:00pm CET

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Notification for Substantial Stapled Securityholders' Interests

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 21, 2018 19:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification for Substantial Stapled Securityholders' Interests
Announcement Reference SG181221OTHR2FKY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Ngai
Designation Company Secretary,OUE Hospitality REIT Management Pte Ltd & OUE Hospitality Trust Management Pte Ltd
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see the attached document.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 21/12/2018

Disclaimer

OUE Hospitality Trust published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 11:59:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Land Rover and BMW score best on sales satisfaction in UAE
AQ
01:50pBLACKROCK : World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:50pFOCUSRITE : Result of 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
01:50pTARGET : last-minute holiday shopping
PU
01:50pAGRITERRA : Half-year Report (Replacement)
PU
01:50pBLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:50pSANCHEZ ENERGY : Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard
PU
01:50pPTT PUBLIC : Disclosure of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2019 - 2023) investment plan presentation on the Company's Website
PU
01:50pBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:50pHUGO BOSS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
2TECHNICOLOR : TECHNICOLOR: PREPAYMENT OF EIB LOAN - 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA UPDATE
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Game On for Tencent as China Signals End to Approvals Freeze
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXPLAINER - ARRESTED AGAIN: What are the new allegations against Nissan's Ghosn?
5MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Ghosn re-arrested on fresh allegations, likely to spend Christmas in detention

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.