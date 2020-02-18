Discover Entrust Datacard and nCipher High Assurance Digital Security Solutions at RSA Conference 2020

Trusted security powerhouse showcases high assurance HSMs, passwordless SSO authentication, certificate management solutions and more

Entrust Datacard and nCipher Security, an Entrust Datacard company, will showcase high assurance digital security solutions at RSA Conference® 2020 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, allowing organizations to protect information, people, systems and things and keep ahead of ever evolving cyber threats.

Visit nCipher and Entrust Datacard at RSA Conference 2020 to learn how our high assurance digital security solutions both protect today’s critical business applications, and establish a secure foundation for tomorrow’s digital initiatives.

Securing enterprise applications

Today’s fast-paced digital environment delivers new efficiencies and growth opportunities, but it also increases the risks of sensitive data, systems and users being compromised. Entrust Datacard delivers field-proven security for the business-critical applications organizations rely on every day – providing a root of trust through nCipher hardware security modules (HSMs), ensuring data integrity, securing identities and keeping the customer in control.

Cloud security starts here

Sensitive enterprise information that increasingly resides in encrypted cloud databases is only as secure as the underlying encryption keys. nCipher HSMs provide tamper-resistant, independently-certified control over the keys that encrypt sensitive data across multiple cloud environments, including AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. From the management of cloud Bring Your Own Keys (BYOK) and Host Your Own Key (HYOK) to simple, efficient, on-demand cryptography through nShield as a Service, nCipher makes it simpler and easier to deploy applications in the cloud and allows customers to harness cloud platforms without losing control of their keys or their data.

Passwordless single sign on authentication

Entrust Datacard’s Passwordless SSO Authentication turns employee smartphones into biometrics-protected virtual smart cards that allow instant proximity-based login to both workstations and applications. The solution creates a frictionless authentication experience, eliminating passwords and putting an end to the risk of bad actors stealing user credentials and compromising critical information. This removes the friction of individual registrations and logins for each device, and improves workforce productivity by enabling employees to securely conduct their work activities – email signing, file encryption, document signing, and more – from their office or remote location without the need to upgrade their hardware or operating system.

Identity Proofing for secure, accelerated customer onboarding

Banks, hospitals, government agencies and other customer and citizen-facing organizations can offer customers a simple, seamless onboarding experience, either inside or outside physical locations using Identity Proofing. Customers use their smartphones or a kiosk to capture their images and scan government-issued identity documents – such as a driver’s license, passport or national ID card – for fast, AI-based authentication and verification. Once authenticated and verified, the user can complete their account application securely, minimizing abandoned account applications, reducing onboarding time to minutes and cutting overall onboarding costs.

Simplified certificate management

Digital certificates play a major role in establishing trust and encrypting sensitive information online, and they continue to proliferate driven by increased security awareness and new use cases. The need for certificate visibility and lifecycle management is an imperative for organizations. At RSA 2020, Entrust Datacard will demonstrate how organizations can manage the certificate lifecycle to prevent security lapses, enable secure access and ensure compliance.

Ensuring a trusted internet of things

IoT connected devices promise powerful new ways to engage with customers and share information, but moving fast to capitalize on these opportunities can’t come at the expense of security. Entrust Datacard and nCipher solutions help empower secure innovation and growth by delivering integrity to the design of IoT deployments, establishing a connected ecosystem that is secure by design – from device manufacture through the entire IoT lifecycle – and ensuring a root of trust from inception to operation. With our solutions customers can accelerate their IoT deployments and time-to-value by enabling a secure and trusted ecosystem of people, applications and things.

We partner with the best

We collaborate with some of the world’s strongest technology leaders to offer fully integrated and field proven solutions in the most demanding environments through our nFinity Strategic and Technology Partner Program. Drop by our booth at RSA Conference to hear how some of our nCipher nFinity partners, including AppViewX, Bloombase, Fornetix, Gigamon, PrimeFactors and Venafi collaborate with nCipher. Or take part in our Spin the Wheel promotion for the chance to win Peloton®.

Visit Entrust Datacard and nCipher at booth S-2139 at RSA Conference 2020, Moscone Center, San Francisco, February 24-28, 2020.

About nCipher Security

nCipher Security, an Entrust Datacard company, is a leader in the general-purpose hardware security module (HSM) market, empowering world-leading organizations by delivering trust, integrity and control to their business-critical information and applications. Our cryptographic solutions secure emerging technologies such as cloud, IoT, blockchain, and digital payments and help meet new compliance mandates. We do this using our same proven technology that global organizations depend on today to protect against threats to their sensitive data, network communications and enterprise infrastructure. We deliver trust for your business-critical applications, ensure the integrity of your data and put you in complete control – today, tomorrow, always. www.ncipher.com

About Entrust Datacard Corporation

Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure issuance technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates, hardware security modules and secure communications. With more than 2,800 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.

