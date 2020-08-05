Log in
Discover how to achieve a happy and peaceful life in Mikal Shumate's ‘Blue-Collar Enlightenment'

08/05/2020 | 12:01am EDT

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A lifetime of interest in learning about and obtaining higher consciousness lead Mikal Shumate to study and decipher the mysteries of all the world’s major traditions, spiritual philosophies and experiences. This ultimately led him to discover and interpret the mechanism for achieving awakening and enlightenment, which he now pass on to others within the pages of “Blue-Collar Enlightenment” (published by Balboa Press).

 

This book is specifically tailored for ordinary people to guide them in achieving the awakened and enlightened states of existence. It delves deeply into the process that people call stress and shares insights on what they can do to live life in peace and achieve permanent change. Here, Shumate distills spiritual concepts into easy-to-understand language that will lead others through a roadmap to recognize stressors, change their perspective and, ultimately, improve their state of being in order to experience life in the “here and now” while embracing the inner peace, joy, love, abundance and gratitude that follows this practice. In essence, it is all about transcending people’s normal state of existence by presenting a fresh perspective that focuses on the practice of embracing the present.

 

“Now, more than ever in the past, people live in a highly stressful state that impacts our health and satisfaction with life,” the author observes. “Awakening and enlightenment are actually quite simple yet hard to achieve states that require in-depth examination of how we think and experience life.  Anyone can do this and the book tells you how.”

 

Offering practical advice and personal wisdom, “Blue-Collar Enlightenment” shares valuable insight into how to achieve and understand awakened consciousness, release burdens, understand how the mind works, and effectively manage fears. To purchase, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/809402-blue-collar-enlightenment.

 

“Blue-Collar Enlightenment”

By Mikal Shumate

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781982244354

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781982244330

E-Book | 108 pages | ISBN 9781982244347

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Mikal Shumate grew up in a blue-collar family, served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and worked in the construction industry for over 45 years before retiring. He holds a certification in interpersonal and trans-person counseling, and is an ordained spiritualist minister and oneness trainer. “Blue-Collar Enlightenment” is his first publication. Visit lovelightconsciousness.com to know more about the author and his works.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
