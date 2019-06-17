Discover the Key Consumer Research Studies That Every Brand Marketer Should Know | Infiniti Research Reveals It All in Their Latest Resource

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has
announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on 5
essential consumer research studies for brand marketers. In this
article, experts at Infiniti Research have identified some critical
consumer research studies that can help businesses thrive in today’s
ultra-competitive business environment.
Today brands are becoming increasingly customer-centric. The rising
market competition and the power of social media are putting relentless
pressure on companies to provide better customer services and ensure
enhanced customer experiences. By evaluating customer preferences,
needs, values, and also the purchasing power, brands can gain a deeper
understanding of their customers and formulate strategies to serve them
better. Using consumer research studies, brand marketers can execute
effective marketing campaigns, mitigate investment risks, and improve
their competitive value.
Conducting a comprehensive consumer research study requires
Key consumer research studies for brand
marketers
Market segmentation
One size no longer fits all as far as customers are concerned.
Hyper-personalization in products and services are becoming extremely
popular among modern consumers. In order to optimize their performance,
businesses must dissect their audiences based on critical insights
including customer attitudes, demographics, and behavior. Buyer personas
can be created to map the value of the offerings to the consumers,
tailor communications and promotions to specific consumer needs and
identify untapped markets.
A business cannot exist without its customers, and this is why
companies are focusing on how to win new business and perhaps more
importantly, retain existing customers. Are you finding it difficult to
Social media listening
Social media has provided an opportunity for consumers to be extensively
vocal about their opinions. Brands that are not tuned into their
customer concerns online can lose out on a bounty of valuable insights
and feedback. But customer feedback is highly unstructured and
extracting value out of this could often prove to be a tedious task for
businesses.
Brand research
Brand research gives companies a better understanding of their brand and
the general customer perception of it. A brand research study also helps
to analyze how customers perceive the brand against their peers in the
market. By undertaking brand research, companies can determine their
strengths and weaknesses and also understand the key elements affecting
the brand image.
