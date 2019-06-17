Discover the Key Consumer Research Studies That Every Brand Marketer Should Know | Infiniti Research Reveals It All in Their Latest Resource

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on 5 essential consumer research studies for brand marketers. In this article, experts at Infiniti Research have identified some critical consumer research studies that can help businesses thrive in today’s ultra-competitive business environment.

Today brands are becoming increasingly customer-centric. The rising market competition and the power of social media are putting relentless pressure on companies to provide better customer services and ensure enhanced customer experiences. By evaluating customer preferences, needs, values, and also the purchasing power, brands can gain a deeper understanding of their customers and formulate strategies to serve them better. Using consumer research studies, brand marketers can execute effective marketing campaigns, mitigate investment risks, and improve their competitive value.

Key consumer research studies for brand marketers

Market segmentation

One size no longer fits all as far as customers are concerned. Hyper-personalization in products and services are becoming extremely popular among modern consumers. In order to optimize their performance, businesses must dissect their audiences based on critical insights including customer attitudes, demographics, and behavior. Buyer personas can be created to map the value of the offerings to the consumers, tailor communications and promotions to specific consumer needs and identify untapped markets.

Social media listening

Social media has provided an opportunity for consumers to be extensively vocal about their opinions. Brands that are not tuned into their customer concerns online can lose out on a bounty of valuable insights and feedback. But customer feedback is highly unstructured and extracting value out of this could often prove to be a tedious task for businesses.

Brand research

Brand research gives companies a better understanding of their brand and the general customer perception of it. A brand research study also helps to analyze how customers perceive the brand against their peers in the market. By undertaking brand research, companies can determine their strengths and weaknesses and also understand the key elements affecting the brand image.

