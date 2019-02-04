DiscoverOrg Acquires ZoomInfo

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiscoverOrg announced today that it has acquired Zoom Information, Inc (ZoomInfo). The two companies are coming together to provide sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals access to the most trusted and comprehensive B2B data available in the market.



“High-quality data is the fundamental go-to-market requirement for growth,” says DiscoverOrg co-founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “In the near future, CRM and marketing automation systems will be defined not by their empty-box capabilities but by the data that is housed inside them.”

He added: “To effectively capitalize on growth opportunities, companies of all sizes need accurate firmographic, technographic, contact, and intent data. Combined, DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo deliver the trifecta: B2B data of the highest quality, quantity, and depth.”

DiscoverOrg’s research-verified accuracy and deep buying insights complement ZoomInfo’s comprehensive coverage of 100 million business professionals worldwide. Both organizations use highly advanced proprietary technologies and tools to gather, cleanse, and maintain company and contact data.

Within the next month, mutual customers will have a light integration that allows them to easily access both data platforms. Over the next year, DiscoverOrg will bring together the databases onto a single B2B intelligence platform, while accelerating the launch of new features, integrations, and advanced analytics.

By bringing together their complementary strengths and increasing investment in innovation, DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo will help companies achieve what used to seem impossible: sales and marketing teams will have a go-to-market operating system that identifies the target accounts that should be engaged every day, week and month based on fit, engagement, and intent data collected in a multitude of ways. They will also have a 360-degree view of the buyers who are making the purchase decisions with accurate contact details, organizational charts, and buying profile insights.

“The combination of DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo creates the only solution in the market that fully delivers data of the highest quality and quantity to drive sales and marketing efforts,” says ZoomInfo CEO Derek Schoettle. “I’m thrilled that our customers will benefit from the best B2B intelligence platforms coming together.”

"Today, effective sales and marketing relies on data that combines deep insightful context with high-quality broad coverage. Being able to access that kind of data in a single place is something that every team is looking for," notes John Donlon, Sr. Research Director at SiriusDecisions, a leading research and advisory firm.

Schoettle will serve in an advisory capacity during the transition, and Schuck will lead the combined organization, which now has almost 15,000 customers and 120,000 active users across the globe.

Both DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo were recognized by G2Crowd as 2019 Top 100 Software Products and Top 10 Best Products for Sales. They have also secured multiple consecutive honors on the Inc. 5000 list of the world’s fastest growing private companies.

DiscoverOrg’s investors include TA Associates, The Carlyle Group, and 22C Capital.

About DiscoverOrg

Whatever your next stage of growth, DiscoverOrg will get you there faster. Growthbound organizations depend on DiscoverOrg’s deep B2B intelligence to drive their sales, marketing and recruiting activities. Our award-winning solutions provide a stream of accurate and actionable company and contact insights that can be used to find, connect with and sell to target buyers and hires more effectively – all integrated into the leading CRM, Sales Engagement and Marketing Automation Tools on the market. DiscoverOrg’s biggest differentiator is the combination of proprietary technology, tools and integrations with a layer of human-verification that allows us to deliver the highest guaranteed accuracy of any B2B provider in the market. Visit www.discoverorg.com

About ZoomInfo

Zoom Information Inc.(ZoomInfo) brings together data and technology to drive the revenue engine. Backed by the most comprehensive business database in the market, ZoomInfo combines user behaviors, business data, and artificial intelligence to streamline the sales workflow and deliver revenue results. For more information, visit www.zoominfo.com, demo our data dashboard, or call 866-904-9666.

