DiscoverOrg Leads G2 Crowd’s Momentum Report for Sales Intelligence

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Out of 41 solution providers included in G2 Crowd’s 2018 Momentum Report for Sales Intelligence , DiscoverOrg has received the highest Momentum Score, based on exceptional customer satisfaction and market growth, reinforcing DiscoverOrg’s position as the pacesetter in the B2B sales and marketing data industry.



Sept 2018 Momentum Grid





The new Sales Intelligence Momentum Grid from G2 Crowd showcases B2B data solutions with the highest growth trajectory based on a product’s user satisfaction, online presence, and employee headcount growth over the last year.

“Given the rapid pace of innovation and change in technology markets, today’s B2B buyer needs to have a forward-looking perspective when it comes to purchasing new business solutions,” says Godard Abel, G2 Crowd’s CEO and chairman.

The G2 Crowd Momentum Score is based on two factors: 1) Market Momentum (Y-axis) and 2) User Satisfaction (X-axis). A product’s Momentum Score is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in social, web, employee and review data that G2 Crowd has deemed influential in a company’s momentum.

The Satisfaction Score is based on end-user satisfaction with the product, popularity, statistical significance (number of G2 Crowd reviews), quality of reviews received, age of reviews, overall customer satisfaction, and Net Promoter Score on G2 Crowd.

The two scores combined to give DiscoverOrg an overall score of 85, beating out the next highest sales intelligence provider by 5 points.

“We’re driven every day to get better through authentic, unbiased customer feedback,” says Henry Schuck, DiscoverOrg CEO. “G2 Crowd has created the leading channel for transparent user reviews, and that makes it even more rewarding to earn this award.”

About DiscoverOrg

DiscoverOrg is the leading global sales and marketing intelligence tool used by over 4,000 of the world’s fastest-growing companies to accelerate growth. Our award-winning solutions provide a stream of accurate and actionable company, contact and contextual buying intelligence that can be used to find, connect with and sell to target buyers more effectively – all integrated into the leading CRM, Sales Engagement and Marketing Automation Tools on the market. Data is gathered and updated through DiscoverOrg’s proprietary combination of technology, tools and integrations, and then verified by an in-house research team – resulting in the highest guaranteed level of accuracy available across B2B sales and marketing data providers.

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd , the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 490,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd’s site to gain unique insights.

Media Contact

Katie Bullard

DiscoverOrg

pr@discoverorg.com

800-914-1220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/042ba4e6-7a2c-474e-81b3-a743303a1733