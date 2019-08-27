Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo Appoint Alyssa Lahar as Chief Human Resources Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 11:05am EDT

New addition of experienced HR leader shows strong commitment to organizational management and performance for the newly combined entity 

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo, two companies that joined together to provide sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals access to the most trusted and comprehensive B2B data available in the market, today announced the appointment of Alyssa Lahar as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Lahar brings over 22 years of high-growth human resource experience to DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo. She joins the company following 19 years at Dell Technologies (formerly EMC Corporation), most recently as Vice President of Human Resources in Dell’s Storage Division, supporting the $10B organization with over 5,000 employees. Previously, Lahar served as a Senior Director for Human Resources in the Global Engineering and Sales & Presales divisions at Dell EMC.

“We’re excited to welcome Alyssa as our new Chief Human Resources Officer for DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo,” said Henry Schuck, CEO and Founder. “Instrumental during a period of significant growth at Dell, Alyssa brings a wealth of experience to our newly combined company. Having worked with remote and international locations and known for her ability to effectively align people and business strategies, Alyssa is perfectly positioned to guide our human resources segment as we continue to reshape and lead our market.”  Lahar will oversee talent, training, and professional development at DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo.

“I’m thrilled to join DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo as Chief Human Resources Officer at an important time of growth for the unified company,” said Lahar. “I look forward to applying my varied experience and tech industry best practices in supporting our team as we continue to grow a sustainable, collaborative corporate culture and expand as the leading marketing and sales intelligence solution.”

Lahar began her new role effective Monday, August 26, 2019 and is based in Waltham, MA.

About ZoomInfo

Zoom Information Inc. (ZoomInfo) brings together data and technology to drive the revenue engine. Backed by the most comprehensive B2B contact database in the market, ZoomInfo combines user behaviors, business data, and artificial intelligence to streamline the sales workflow and deliver revenue results. For more information, visit www.zoominfo.com, demo our data dashboard, or call 866-904-9666.

About DiscoverOrg

Whatever your next stage of growth, DiscoverOrg will get you there faster. Growthbound organizations depend on DiscoverOrg’s deep sales intelligence to drive their sales, marketing and recruiting activities. Our award-winning solutions provide a stream of accurate and actionable company and contact insights that can be used to find, connect with and sell to target buyers and hires more effectively – all integrated into the leading CRM, Sales Engagement and Marketing Automation Tools on the market. DiscoverOrg’s biggest differentiator is the combination of proprietary technology, tools and integrations with a layer of human-verification that allows us to deliver the highest guaranteed accuracy of any B2B provider in the market. Visit www.discoverorg.com.

Media Contacts
Anna Fisher
VP of Marketing
617.826.2501
pr@zoominfo.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important October 4th Deadline in Securities Class Action;  Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - CURLF
GL
11:20a?NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT? : Moody's Investors Service affirms PJSC NCSP Ba2 rating
EQ
11:20aMILLIKEN : Increases Investment in Asia With New Singapore Manufacturing Facility
BU
11:16aCNB FINANCIAL : Bank Promotes Swales to Brand Assurance Officer
PU
11:16aBANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis
PU
11:16aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC AMENDMENT
PU
11:16aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - allergan amendment
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aCTD HOLDINGS HOLDS SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING : All Proposals are Approved
BU
11:15aTulsa's Peoria-Mohawk Business Park Offers Companies Significant Incentives and a Mission for Economic Development
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
4CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
5POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group