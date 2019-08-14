DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo Honored on Inc. 5000 List for Relentless Focus on Customer Growth through Data Precision

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo, two companies that joined together to power the leading B2B marketing and sales intelligence solutions, today announced that each has made the 38th annual Inc. 5000 list; DiscoverOrg for the ninth consecutive year, and ZoomInfo for the seventh year. The prestigious rankings represent the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.



“Our vision has never wavered: to empower our customers' go to market teams with the software, applications, integrations, and data to achieve meaningful, measurable and predictable growth,” said Henry Schuck, DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo CEO. “Landing on the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth consecutive year with DiscoverOrg, and witnessing the success of ZoomInfo, proves that together we’re in the best possible position to see that vision come to fruition.”

For DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo, 2019 has been a momentous year, as the companies set forth on a collaborative mission to provide customers with the most trusted and comprehensive B2B database available in the market. Today, DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo serve tens of thousands of clients, spanning small-to-medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

Zoom Information Inc. (ZoomInfo) brings together data and technology to drive the revenue engine. Backed by the most comprehensive B2B contact database in the market, ZoomInfo combines user behaviors, business data, and artificial intelligence to streamline the sales workflow and deliver revenue results. For more information, visit www.zoominfo.com , demo our data dashboard, or call 866-904-9666.

Whatever your next stage of growth, DiscoverOrg will get you there faster. Growthbound organizations depend on DiscoverOrg’s deep B2B intelligence to drive their sales, marketing and recruiting activities. Our award-winning solutions provide a stream of accurate and actionable company and contact insights that can be used to find, connect with and sell to target buyers and hires more effectively – all integrated into the leading CRM, Sales Engagement and Marketing Automation Tools on the market. DiscoverOrg’s biggest differentiator is the combination of proprietary technology, tools and integrations with a layer of human-verification that allows us to deliver the highest guaranteed accuracy of any B2B provider in the market. Visit www.discoverorg.com .

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

