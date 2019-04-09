Discovering Infectious Determinants of Chronic Diseases: Hospitals, Academia & Donors Partner in Research with Thought Leadership and Innovation Foundation

With an emphasis on the discovery of infectious determinants of chronic
diseases, a goal to reduce chronic disease worldwide and the dedication
to make significant advances in regenerative medicine, the Thought
Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is partnering with
hospital systems and academic institutions and inviting donor support
for the continuation of research. A nonprofit foundation focused on
driving innovative thinking and action on global issues relating to
health, education and economic empowerment, TLI anticipates that this
vital research will lead to earlier prevention and treatment of
infection, becoming the opportunity to avoid irreversible or severe
chronic disease across large populations.
Bill Oldham, founder and chairman of the Board, TLI, says, “While
numerous causal relationships are scientifically established, chronic
diseases often result from masked chronic infections, with the need for
continued research to detect and confirm additional links. We want to
explore new capabilities to prove causality of chronic infection, open
the door to new treatment plans and public health programs, and reduce
the number and severity of chronic diseases globally. If only five
percent of chronic diseases are attributable to infectious agents, in
the United States alone, approximately 4.5 million of the 90 million
people living with chronic disease might receive benefit from these new
plans and programs.”
He explains that infections caused by bacteria have been researched
extensively for well over 100 years, and those once considered deadly
are now controlled or defeated with modern treatments and medicines.
However, most of the research conducted to date has targeted acute
rather than chronic infections.
Current research conducted by TLI Fellows Dr. Bob Mozayeni and Dr. Marna
Ericson indicate that biofilms play an important factor in chronic
diseases such as Lyme disease, Bartonellosis, rheumatoid arthritis,
lupus, neuropsychiatric diseases and Crohn’s disease. It is now
recognized that up to 80 percent of all bacterial infections in our
bodies live in biofilms which enable bacteria to grow in protective
film-covered clusters. These biofilm bacteria often persist undetected
and undiagnosed, causing chronic illness by fostering the growth of
microbes that contribute to inflammation.
Researchers assert that biofilms may be unrecognized stages in the
pathways from infection exposure to chronic illness and are likely to
determine a substantially greater, and potentially preventable, number
of chronic illness cases than currently thought.
Oldham adds, “TLI has been a partner in exploring biofilms as they
relate to chronic disease for four years and strongly believes there is
merit in the science. Because new strategies must build on sound
scientific evidence, TLI has established a Regenerative Medicine program
with the infrastructure to support the continuation of this work,
development of additional grant-funded research and other initiatives.”
Regenerative medicine is the process of creating living, functional
tissues to repair or replace tissue or organ function lost due to age,
disease, damage or congenital defects.
TLI has already raised 40 percent of its funding goal, with a commitment
for 50 percent of the total received. Sustained annual funding will be
achieved through a mix of corporate and private sponsors, grants, and
research and commercial fees.
For more information or to become a partner or donor, contact
the foundation.
About TLI Foundation:
TLI Foundation is a nonprofit foundation focused on driving innovative
thinking and action on global issues relating to health, education and
economic empowerment. The organization is committed to fostering
transformative change and improving the health and well-being outcomes
of communities around the world. Visit https://www.thoughtfoundation.org
