Discovery Africa : Pinyalling Project Update

ASX Announcement
1 April 2019
Pinyalling Project Update
Discovery Africa Limited (ASX: DAF - "Discovery Africa" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a high level interpretation and review of open file aeromagnetic data over the Pinyalling Project area and immediate surrounds to delineate structural trends and zones of potential interest.
Historical geological mapping was referenced to aid the interpretation as well as review of reported mineral occurrences (via the Department of Mining Industry Regulation & Safety's MINEDEX database).
While mafic and BIF units were mapped by previous works, there is no clear magnetic signature / textural difference apparent which could be mapped in the interpretation, other than the higher magnetic amplitude displayed by the granites in the NW portion of the Project area. Several local/discrete higher magnetic units have been interpreted and may require field checking, as to any evidence for related rocktypes.
Known mineralisation in the region has a general structural fabric either in ~NW-SE or ~NE-SW direction, or subtle/local strike changes different to broader structural trends. Therefore the targeting criteria focused on structural trends of potential interest and any presence of local complexity/fault junctions and potential demagnetisation/alteration.
Based on these criteria, seven (7) target zones were defined.
Target zones are shown on Figure 1, with a brief comment on each target zone provided below:
Target 1 - Broader apparent demagnetised zone, possible structural complexity, ~NE-SW fault.
Target 2 - Possible local ~E-W trending demagnetised zone following ~WNW-ESE faults, possible structural complexity, local/discrete higher magnetic unit also present.
Target 3 - Apparent local demagnetised zone immediately SW of a higher magnetic unit, faults apparent both ~NE-SW and ~WNW-ESE.~NE-SW fault looks dominant.
Target 4 - Local demagnetised zone, fault junction/probable structural complexity - faults intersecting ~WNW-ESE,~NE-SE and ~ENE-WSW. Situated immediately west of the soil sampling anomaly. ~NE-SW fault looks dominant.
Target 5 - Local demagnetised zone, fault junction/probable structural complexity - faults intersecting ~N-S and ~ENE-WSW.
Discovery Africa Limited
ACN 147 324 847 ABN 50 147 324 847
18 Sangiorgio Court, Osborne Park WA 6017 Locked Bag 4, Osborne Park DC WA 6916 Ph: (08) 6168 8000 Fax: (08) 6165 4067 Website www.discoveryafrica.com.au
Target 6 - Possible local demagnetised zone and structural complexity immediately north of a Proterozoic (remanent magnetic) dyke. ~NE-SW and ~WNW-ESE/NW-SE faults.
Target 7 - Possible local demagnetised zone and structural complexity, ~NE-SW fault looks dominant. Linear high magnetic unit present immediately to the west.
The Company will now consider planning a work programme to test these target areas and also follow up results from the 2018 soil sampling programme. Field inspection of the targets may include preliminary soil sampling to ascertain the presence of any gold anomalism.
Figure 1. Structural Interpretation on aeromagnetic image (RTP NW shade with 2VD AGC transparency)
The Pinyalling Project consists of Exploration Licence 59/2112 covering 18 blocks (54km²) and is about 400km northeast of Perth. Access is via the Great Northern Highway from Perth to Paynes Find‐Yalgoo road. This road gives access to the Pinyalling Mining Centre, about 30km west of Paynes Find.
In addition, the Company is proactively working to identify and review other new projects or asset acquisition opportunities, to enhance its project portfolio with an aim to increase the overall value proposition of the Company and ensure it is best placed to deliver value and upside potential for all its shareholders.
ENDS
For further information:
Peter Lloyd, Director
T | +61 8 6168 8000
E | peter@discoveryafrica.com.au
W| www.discoveryafrica.com.au
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results complies with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) and has been compiled and assessed under the supervision of Mr Bill Oliver, a consultant to Discovery Africa Ltd and director of Billandbry Consulting Pty Ltd. Mr Oliver is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists. He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Oliver consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Disclaimer
