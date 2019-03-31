Discovery Africa : Pinyalling Project Update

ASX Announcement

1 April 2019

Pinyalling Project Update

Discovery Africa Limited (ASX: DAF - "Discovery Africa" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a high level interpretation and review of open file aeromagnetic data over the Pinyalling Project area and immediate surrounds to delineate structural trends and zones of potential interest.

Historical geological mapping was referenced to aid the interpretation as well as review of reported mineral occurrences (via the Department of Mining Industry Regulation & Safety's MINEDEX database).

While mafic and BIF units were mapped by previous works, there is no clear magnetic signature / textural difference apparent which could be mapped in the interpretation, other than the higher magnetic amplitude displayed by the granites in the NW portion of the Project area. Several local/discrete higher magnetic units have been interpreted and may require field checking, as to any evidence for related rocktypes.

Known mineralisation in the region has a general structural fabric either in ~NW-SE or ~NE-SW direction, or subtle/local strike changes different to broader structural trends. Therefore the targeting criteria focused on structural trends of potential interest and any presence of local complexity/fault junctions and potential demagnetisation/alteration.

Based on these criteria, seven (7) target zones were defined.

Target zones are shown on Figure 1, with a brief comment on each target zone provided below:

Target 1 - Broader apparent demagnetised zone, possible structural complexity, ~NE-SW fault.

Target 2 - Possible local ~E-W trending demagnetised zone following ~WNW-ESE faults, possible structural complexity, local/discrete higher magnetic unit also present.

Target 3 - Apparent local demagnetised zone immediately SW of a higher magnetic unit, faults apparent both ~NE-SW and ~WNW-ESE.~NE-SW fault looks dominant.

Target 4 - Local demagnetised zone, fault junction/probable structural complexity - faults intersecting ~WNW-ESE,~NE-SE and ~ENE-WSW. Situated immediately west of the soil sampling anomaly. ~NE-SW fault looks dominant.

Target 5 - Local demagnetised zone, fault junction/probable structural complexity - faults intersecting ~N-S and ~ENE-WSW.

Discovery Africa Limited

ACN 147 324 847 ABN 50 147 324 847

18 Sangiorgio Court, Osborne Park WA 6017 Locked Bag 4, Osborne Park DC WA 6916 Ph: (08) 6168 8000 Fax: (08) 6165 4067 Website www.discoveryafrica.com.au