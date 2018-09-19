Discovery Harbour Resources : Appoints new Chief Financial Officer, Engages Communications Company, Extends Due Diligence Period for New Acquisition

Vancouver, British Columbia - September 19, 2018 - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV:DHR) ('Discovery Harbour') is pleased to announce it has made a number of changes as the Company initiates increased activity.

The Company has appointed Ms Sandra Wong as its Chief Financial Officer ('CFO'). Ms. Sandra Wong, CPA, CGA holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia and obtained her Certified General Accountant (CGA) designation in 1999. Ms. Wong has over fifteen years of working experience with several TSX-Venture Exchange listed companies in the area of financial reporting and company management. Mr Binny Jassal has resigned as CFO. The Company would like to thank Mr Jassal for his many years of support and efficient services as the Company's CFO.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Purple Crown Communications Corp. ('Purple Crown') of Vancouver to act as an investor relations consultant to the Company. Purple Crown will assist Discovery Harbour Resources in broadening its shareholder base and creating effective communication tools for communications with shareholders and potential investors.

Purple Crown has been engaged for an initial term of three months, renewable on a monthly basis thereafter on mutual agreement. Purple Crown will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000. Except for the investor relations services agreement, Purple Crown does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. Purple Crown's appointment as an investor relations consultant to Discovery Harbour Resources is subject to regulatory approval of applicable filings with the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company would also like to announce that it has entered into an amendment for the acquisition of the 56 mineral claims contiguous to its Caldera epithermal gold project in Nevada, as announced on August 15. The amendment extends the due diligence period to 90 days.

Mark Fields, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for Discovery Harbour as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Purple Crown Communications Corp.

Purple Crown Communications Corp. is a full service investor relations & communications firm driven by delivering results to their clients. With over 25 years of combined industry experience, Purple Crown has cultivated extensive relationships in the investment industry as well as the knowledge to effectively communicate their client's message to targeted investors.

About Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

Discovery Harbour is a Canadian, TSX-V Exchange listed company (Symbol:DHR) focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties, with a strategic focus on gold projects in Nevada, in order to enhance shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP.

'Mark Fields'

Mark Fields. P.Geo., B.Comm.(Hon.) Interim President & CEO

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward‐looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of Discovery Harbour, such as statements that Discovery Harbou r intends to pursue the Caldera Project and that it will acquire 56 contiguous claims. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Discovery Harbour's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward‐looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) exploration results, (iii) the financial position of the Company; (iv) our due diligence may show limited value in the 56 claims, or we may not be able to agree on final sale documentation; or (v) the TSXV may not approve the acquisition. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward‐looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, Discovery Harbour does not intend to update these forward‐looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.