Discovery Harbour Resources : Completes Caldera Extension Property Acquisition

Vancouver, British Columbia- January 4,2019- Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV:DHR) (the 'Company' or 'DiscoveryHarbour')is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisitionof 56 mineral claims (the 'Extension Property') contiguous to its 100% optioned Caldera epithermal gold project in Nevada. The acquisition will expand the Caldera project to cover additional gold targets, including extensions of previously identified targetsthat feature structures, a distinct magnetic troughand alteration patterns consistent with the low sulphidationepithermal system that is the Company's focusat Caldera.

Under theagreementtermsas announced December 20, 2018,Discovery Harbour willacquire a 100%interestin the Extension Property, subject to a 2% net smelter royalty ('NSR')retained by the Vendor that the Company can purchasefor $1,000,000 for each one percentage point of the NSR.The Vendor is a non-arm's lengthparty by virtue of holding beneficial ownership of over 10% of the common shares of the Company.

The Caldera gold project was initially generated by Don Merrick and John Zimmerman of Genesis Gold Corp., a private Utah company specializing in gold exploration in the western United States(www.genesisgoldcorp.com), thefoundation of which are the claims first staked by ZsoltRosta.

Mark Fields,P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for Discovery Harbour as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

