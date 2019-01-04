Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Discovery Harbour Resources : Completes Caldera Extension Property Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 03:29pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia- January 4,2019- Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV:DHR) (the 'Company' or 'DiscoveryHarbour')is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisitionof 56 mineral claims (the 'Extension Property') contiguous to its 100% optioned Caldera epithermal gold project in Nevada. The acquisition will expand the Caldera project to cover additional gold targets, including extensions of previously identified targetsthat feature structures, a distinct magnetic troughand alteration patterns consistent with the low sulphidationepithermal system that is the Company's focusat Caldera.

Under theagreementtermsas announced December 20, 2018,Discovery Harbour willacquire a 100%interestin the Extension Property, subject to a 2% net smelter royalty ('NSR')retained by the Vendor that the Company can purchasefor $1,000,000 for each one percentage point of the NSR.The Vendor is a non-arm's lengthparty by virtue of holding beneficial ownership of over 10% of the common shares of the Company.

The Caldera gold project was initially generated by Don Merrick and John Zimmerman of Genesis Gold Corp., a private Utah company specializing in gold exploration in the western United States(www.genesisgoldcorp.com), thefoundation of which are the claims first staked by ZsoltRosta.

Mark Fields,P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for Discovery Harbour as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCESCORP.

'Mark Fields'

Mark Fields

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forwardlooking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forwardlooking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of Discovery Harbour. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Discovery Harbour's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forwardlooking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) exploration results; or(iii) the financial position of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forwardlooking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, Discovery Harbour does not intend to update these forwardlooking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 20:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:45pMobi724 Global Solutions Announces Private Placement Financing
GL
03:44pOI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Notice to Shareholders - New Terms - Capital Increase (288 Kb)
PU
03:44pOI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Notice to the Market - Confirmation of the Issuance of Common Shares upon Exercise of Warrants (37 Kb)
PU
03:42pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 4
DJ
03:41pOil Rises on Jobs Report, Wall Street Rebound
DJ
03:39p‘Red Dead Redemption 2', ‘God of War' and ‘Marvel's Spider-Man' Lead 19th Game Developers Choice Awards Nominees
GL
03:38pAO SMITH : A. O. Smith to hold fourth quarter conference call on January 29
PR
03:36pGRACO INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03:35pOMPHALOS, CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pEntegra Financial Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
3Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
4ZTE CORPORATION : Chinese phone maker Huawei punishes employees for iPhone tweet blunder
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Date of Board Meeting

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.