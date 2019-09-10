Discovery, Inc. and 605 Partner to Expand TV Attribution Capabilities

The companies are leveraging 605’s combined dataset (the nation’s largest) to measure TV’s impact on both branding and sales

Discovery, Inc. today announced that it is partnering with 605, a next- generation television measurement firm, to take full-funnel attribution to census scale for the very first time. The companies will leverage data aggregated from multiple MVPD and ACR viewership sources totaling nearly 40 million households, the largest ever utilized for a TV attribution study.

Both 605 and Discovery believe that full-funnel attribution at scale is the next step in the evolution of the TV measurement market. The first companies to partner on this approach at this scale, Discovery and 605 can empower brands to determine campaign effectiveness across the full marketing funnel. This includes information on top-funnel (brand lift), to mid-funnel (engagement), to bottom funnel (sales and return on ad spend). The insights drawn from this work are used to optimize the performance and impact of the client’s ad campaign on a go-forward basis.

“We are excited to work with the 605 team to bring full-funnel attribution to market for our clients. It’s critical to look beyond sales attribution and measure the impact of a campaign across the funnel,” said Keith Kazerman, EVP, Digital Sales, Advanced Advertising and Research, Discovery, Inc. “We consider full-funnel attribution a natural extension of Engage’s outcome-based ad optimization services, on an expanded national deterministic scale thanks to our combined footprint with 605’s multi-source viewership dataset. Together with 605, our team can put these insights into action, both in service to our customers and to advance the industry standard of outcome-based optimization.”

605’s multi-source viewership data and analytics offer whole-home TV viewing visibility, combining the best attributes of both set-top-box and ACR data. By tapping into 605’s full-funnel attribution offering and unique ability to deterministically combine multiple MVPD and ACR datasets with a national projection methodology, Discovery will be able to target audiences who are most responsive to the TV campaigns and improve campaigns on an ongoing basis.

“The combination of Discovery and 605’s viewership datasets will extend full-funnel attribution measurement to a national scale the industry has never seen before. The large viewership dataset not only supports high resolution, deterministic measurement, but allows for ongoing tracking of both brand and sales lift in a single, integrated solution,” said Ben Tatta, co-founder and president of 605.

Discovery plans to offer this new service through its Discovery Engage product. Discovery Engage is a state-of-the-art data management and analytics platform for targeting, optimization and measurement beyond age and gender to deliver greater effectiveness and impact for clients’ ads.

About 605

605 is an independent TV measurement firm that offers advertising and content measurement, full-funnel attribution, media planning, optimization and analytical solutions on top of our 100% deterministic TV viewership dataset covering more than 21 million US households across all 210 DMAs. Our multi-source viewership dataset offers whole-home TV viewing visibility by combining the best attributes of set-top-box and ACR data. 605 is unique in that our multi-source viewership dataset supports 100% deterministic audience data activation at the household level while being reportable second by second with currency grade national and local projections methodologies, all privacy compliant.

605 does not buy nor sell media. We partner with brands, marketers, researchers, TV networks, TV distributors, local broadcast groups and agencies to shift the TV targeting and measurement conversation from age and gender to the actual KPIs that drive brand performance and return on ad spend from media investments. 605 offers unparalleled deterministic data activation leveraging our 21 million households to activate any dataset, large or small, on TV to support high-resolution measurement.

Backed by Dolan Family Ventures – the same family associated with prominent media and entertainment companies such as Cablevision, AMC Networks, The Madison Square Garden Company, MSG Networks, Newsday and more – 605 was formed through the acquisition of Analytics Media Group in 2016 – an early pioneer in the field of TV data analytics. The team, which combines leading cable and network executives with prominent data scientists and engineers, focuses on transforming media planning, selling, measurement and attribution solutions.

About Discovery, Inc.

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

