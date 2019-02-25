Discovery Platform Raleigh & Drake Acquires Social Network and Travel Tool MARBL

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh & Drake (RAD) the world's first influencer-driven discovery platform announces the acquisition of social network and travel tool, MARBL, in an effort to continue expanding its ever-growing community. Through this curated society of trusted chefs, creatives, photographers and explorers, personalized experiences can be easily activated at the touch of a button.

Co-Founded by Tatiana Koffman and Sheila Merchant, MARBL is an online community that allows users to share experiences, get advice, and get connected while traveling. Launched in 2017, Los-Angeles based MARBL quickly grew on Instagram, Web and iOS App, and succeeded to bring together like-minded individuals from diverse backgrounds, in sharing recommendations and fraternizing while on their journeys.

Patrick Sarkissian, CEO and Co-Founder of Raleigh & Drake comments: "Our acquisition of MARBL bolsters our brand promise of delivering local recommendations from those who know a city best. Their community of travelers were particularly attractive to us because they were well-curated and relevant to the cities we are licensing to our clients."

As travel for millennials becomes an increasingly valuable social currency, Raleigh & Drake's technology becomes more and more indispensable allowing explorers save, share and book once-in-a-lifetime epic experiences all in one place, all on demand.

"We are very excited to be joining the Raleigh & Drake family, to combine forces in making travel more inspiring and accessible to the next generation," says Tatiana Koffman, Co-Founder and CEO of MARBL.

With MARBL's network of thousands of active travelers on social media and the consolidation of the social network's technologies within the platform, Raleigh & Drake will continue to thrive at providing one-of-a-kind experiences and exclusive content to the generation that desires it most. In the process, Tatiana Koffman will be joining the Board of Advisors at Raleigh & Drake to see the MARBL vision through.

There's no better way to discover the heart of a destination than through the eyes of the experts and locals. With Raleigh & Drake's mission-driven technology and MARBL's unparalleled community, the new generation of jet setters will continue to push the boundaries of travel, discovery and adventure.

About Raleigh and Drake:

Driven by authenticity, Raleigh & Drake (RAD) delivers the world's first influencer-driven discovery platform. RAD offers millennials instantly bookable, personalized recommendations and guides from a trusted global community of creatives, photographers, culinary experts and explorers from around the world. Their curation of exclusive content which merges travel with social impact is unparalleled in the industry. In addition to their authenticated insiders' guide, Raleigh & Drake's supports the effort to alleviate poverty in local regions with each booking through their partnership with Kiva. For more information, visit www.raleighanddrake.com.



