Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Discovery Platform Raleigh & Drake Acquires Social Network and Travel Tool MARBL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 01:28pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh & Drake (RAD) the world's first influencer-driven discovery platform announces the acquisition of social network and travel tool, MARBL, in an effort to continue expanding its ever-growing community. Through this curated society of trusted chefs, creatives, photographers and explorers, personalized experiences can be easily activated at the touch of a button.

Co-Founded by Tatiana Koffman and Sheila Merchant, MARBL is an online community that allows users to share experiences, get advice, and get connected while traveling. Launched in 2017, Los-Angeles based MARBL quickly grew on Instagram, Web and iOS App, and succeeded to bring together like-minded individuals from diverse backgrounds, in sharing recommendations and fraternizing while on their journeys.

Patrick Sarkissian, CEO and Co-Founder of Raleigh & Drake comments: "Our acquisition of MARBL bolsters our brand promise of delivering local recommendations from those who know a city best. Their community of travelers were particularly attractive to us because they were well-curated and relevant to the cities we are licensing to our clients."

As travel for millennials becomes an increasingly valuable social currency, Raleigh & Drake's technology becomes more and more indispensable allowing explorers save, share and book once-in-a-lifetime epic experiences all in one place, all on demand.

"We are very excited to be joining the Raleigh & Drake family, to combine forces in making travel more inspiring and accessible to the next generation," says Tatiana Koffman, Co-Founder and CEO of MARBL.

With MARBL's network of thousands of active travelers on social media and the consolidation of the social network's technologies within the platform, Raleigh & Drake will continue to thrive at providing one-of-a-kind experiences and exclusive content to the generation that desires it most. In the process, Tatiana Koffman will be joining the Board of Advisors at Raleigh & Drake to see the MARBL vision through.

There's no better way to discover the heart of a destination than through the eyes of the experts and locals. With Raleigh & Drake's mission-driven technology and MARBL's unparalleled community, the new generation of jet setters will continue to push the boundaries of travel, discovery and adventure.

About Raleigh and Drake:

Driven by authenticity, Raleigh & Drake (RAD) delivers the world's first influencer-driven discovery platform. RAD offers millennials instantly bookable, personalized recommendations and guides from a trusted global community of creatives, photographers, culinary experts and explorers from around the world. Their curation of exclusive content which merges travel with social impact is unparalleled in the industry. In addition to their authenticated insiders' guide, Raleigh & Drake's supports the effort to alleviate poverty in local regions with each booking through their partnership with Kiva. For more information, visit www.raleighanddrake.com.

For more information, please contact:

Amber Lopez, The Eighth Floor
210002@email4pr.com
Tel: +1 212 561 5488

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discovery-platform-raleigh--drake-acquires-social-network-and-travel-tool-marbl-300801395.html

SOURCE Raleigh & Drake


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pDIVIDEND 15 SPLIT CORP. II : Financial Results to November 30, 2018
AQ
02:10pGreenbacker Acquires 21.2 MW of Solar Energy Projects from Clearway Energy Group LLC
BU
02:09pTHOMAS COOK INDIA : picks 51% stake in Dubai imaging firm
AQ
02:09pFIRST ABU DHABI BANK : FAB gets nod to distribute 74% dividend
AQ
02:08pDisproportionate Medicaid Funding in Puerto Rico is Unfair
BU
02:07pKLONDIKE SILVER : Private Placement
AQ
02:07pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Maxar Technologies Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
02:07pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Markel Corporation To Contact The Firm
GL
02:07pKIMBERLY CLARK : Brand, Innovation President Palmer Resigns
DJ
02:05pJOH BERENBERG GOSSLER KG : Increase of sale of ordinary bearer shares in Medios AG in a private placement to institutional investors
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.