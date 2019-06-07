Dish open to merging satellite TV business with AT&T's DirecTV - report

Shares of Dish rose as much as 6.3% after the report on Friday, while AT&T's stock edged 1.9% higher.

Both Dish and DirecTV have been losing subscribers as viewers continue to shift to cheaper online streaming services such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc's Prime service.

The Bloomberg report comes a day after brokerage UBS wrote a note outlining the benefits of a merger between Dish and DirecTV.

Dish and AT&T did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

