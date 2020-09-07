Disinfectants for use against COVID-19 in the ARTG for legal supply in Australia

ARTG number: 331860 Product name: Aeris Active & Evocide Extra Hospital Grade Disinfectant Cleaner Manufacturer: Novapharm Research (Australia) Pty Ltd License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 332364 Product name: AP439 Biosan II Manufacturer: Applied Products Australia Pty Ltd License name: Everard Paynter and Keith Paynter Family Trust - AP439 Biosan II - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed other

ARTG number: 332284 Product name: AP610 Percide Manufacturer: Applied Products Australia Pty Ltd License name: Everard Paynter and Keith Paynter Family Trust - AP610 Percide - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed other

ARTG number: 342553 Product name: AP689 Kwiksan - Disinfectant, hospital grade Manufacturer: Applied Products Australia Pty Ltd License name: Everard Paynter and Keith Paynter Family Trust - AP689 Kwiksan - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 340993 Product name: Asepti Active Liquid - Disinfectant, hospital grade Manufacturer: Hangzhou Saraco Qimei Nonwovens Co Ltd License name: ECOLAB PTY LTD/ HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - BENZALKONIUM CHLORIDE AND DIALKYLDIMETHYLAMMONIUM CHLORIDE Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 340994 Product name: Asepti Active Wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade Manufacturer: Hangzhou Saraco Qimei Nonwovens Co Ltd License name: ECOLAB PTY LTD/ HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - BENZALKONIUM CHLORIDE AND DIALKYLDIMETHYLAMMONIUM CHLORIDE Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 342810 Product name: Asepti Disinfectant 1 - Disinfectant, hospital grade Manufacturer: Inline Systems Pty Ltd License name: Ecolab Pty Ltd - Asepti Disinfectant 1 - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 336809 Product name: Aussan L44 Concentrate Manufacturer: Environmental Services Pty Ltd License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 341130 Product name: BPCD - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade Manufacturer: Symbio Australia License name: GLOBAL BIOPROTECT PTY LTD - HOUSEHOLD/COMMERCIAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - 3-(TRIMETHOXYSILYL)PROPYL DIMETHYL OCTADECYL AMMONIUM CHLORIDE, POLY(HEXAMETHYLENE BIGUANIDE), BENZALK Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 340790 Product name: BPDC - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade Manufacturer: BOWER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD (Australia) License name: BOWER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD - BPDC - Disinfectant household/commercial grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 299351 Product name: Clinell Low level instrument grade disinfectant wipe Manufacturer: Gama Healthcare Ltd License name: GAMA Healthcare Australia Pty Ltd - Medical device cleaning/disinfecting wipe Therapeutic type: Medical Device Included Class IIb

ARTG number: 178363 Product name: Clinell Universal Sanitising Wipes and Spray Manufacturer: Gama Healthcare Ltd License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 335416 Product name: Clinicare Hospital Grade Disinfectant Manufacturer: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd License name: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd - Clinicare Hospital Grade Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 333208 Product name: Clorox disinfecting wipes Manufacturer: The Clorox Company License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 341270 Product name: Clorox® Anywhere® Daily Disinfectant and Sanitizer - Disinfectant, hospital grade Manufacturer: The Clorox Company License name: Clorox Australia Pty Limited - Clorox® Anywhere® Daily Disinfectant and Sanitizer - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 336291 Product name: Coles Ultra Hospital Grade Surface Spray Disinfectant Manufacturer: Aaron Laboratories Pty Ltd License name: Aaron Laboratories Pty Ltd - Coles Ultra Hospital Grade Surface Spray Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 332361 Product name: CounterFlu Hospital Grade Disinfectant Manufacturer: Agar Cleaning Systems Pty Ltd License name: Agar Cleaning Systems Pty Ltd - CounterFlu Hospital Grade Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 335416 Product name: CoviKill Hospital Grade Disinfectant Manufacturer: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd License name: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd - Hospital Grade Disinfectant - Benzethonium Chloride - Isopropyl Alcohol Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 342950 Product name: Dettol Antibacterial Household Grade Disinfectant Manufacturer: Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited (United Kingdom) License name: Reckitt Benckiser Pty Ltd - Dettol Antibacterial Household Grade Disinfectant - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 335416 Product name: Everyday Essentials Hospital Grade Disinfectant Manufacturer: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd License name: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd - Hospital Grade Disinfectant - Benzethonium Chloride - Isopropyl Alcohol Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 343004 Product name: eWater Hard Surface Disinfectant - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade Manufacturer: eWater Group Pty Ltd License name: eWater Group Pty Ltd - eWater Hard Surface Disinfectant - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 332716 Product name: Fuzion Manufacturer: The Clorox Company License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 335509 Product name: Germicidal Wipes Manufacturer: The Clorox Company License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 65954 Product name: Glen 20 Surface Spray Disinfectant - Hospital Grade Manufacturer: Reckitt Benckiser Pty Ltd License name: NON/ STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - Ethanol Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 336791 Product name: Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes Manufacturer: Zhejiang Qimei Commodity Co Ltd License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 340775 Product name: Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade Manufacturer: Ningbo Riway Daily Commodity Co Ltd (China) License name: International Consolidated Business Group Pty Ltd - Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 340776 Product name: Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade Manufacturer: Zeta Group (New Zealand) License name: International Consolidated Business Group Pty Ltd - Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 335416 Product name: Independent Dental Hospital Grade Disinfectant Manufacturer: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd License name: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd - Hospital Grade Disinfectant - Benzethonium Chloride - Isopropyl Alcohol Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 336973 Product name: Ki-ose Manufacturer: Callington Haven Pty Ltd License name: Disinfectant, household/commercial grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 342610 Product name: Lemon Bleach - Disinfectant, hospital grade Manufacturer: Jasol Australia License name: JASOL AUSTRALIA- HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 292455 Product name: Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitiser Manufacturer: Oculus Technologies of Mexico SA de CV License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 341990 Product name: Natroshield Disinfectant 10X Concentrate Manufacturer: Spechem Consultants Pty Ltd (Australia)[70289] License name: EFFECTIVE ORGANICS PTY LTD - HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - LACTIC ACID, OCTANOIC ACID Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 341990 Product name: Natroshield Disinfectant 50X Concentrate Manufacturer: Spechem Consultants Pty Ltd (Australia)[70289] License name: EFFECTIVE ORGANICS PTY LTD - HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - LACTIC ACID, OCTANOIC ACID Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 341990 Product name: Natroshield Disinfectant RTU Manufacturer: Spechem Consultants Pty Ltd (Australia)[70289] License name: EFFECTIVE ORGANICS PTY LTD - HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - LACTIC ACID, OCTANOIC ACID Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 336972 Product name: Netbiokem Manufacturer: Callington Haven Pty Ltd License name: Disinfectant, household/commercial grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 338731 Product name: Newgen Microbe Guard Manufacturer: Loral Ipsum Pty Ltd (Australia) License name: Newgen Healthcare Australia Pty Ltd - 9345771003012 - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed other

ARTG number: 337671 Product name: Oasis Pro 65 Bathroom Cleaner Descaler Disinfectant Manufacturer: Ecolab Inc (United States Of America) License name: Ecolab Pty Ltd - Oasis Pro 65 Bathroom Cleaner Descaler Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 145645 Product name: Oust 3 in 1 Manufacturer: Pax Australia Pty Limited License name: Hospital Grade Disinfectant, With Claims, Non-Sterile Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 286618 Product name: Oxivir FIVE16 Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 339807 Product name: Oxivir FIVE16 Manufacturer: Crest Topicals Private Limited (India) License name: Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - NON/STERILE DISINFECTANTS Hospital Grade- WITH CLAIMS - Hydrogen peroxide Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 165058 Product name: Oxivir Tb Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc License name: Hospital Grade Disinfectant with claims, Non-Sterile Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 338592 Product name: Oxivir Tb Wipes Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc License name: Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - Medical device cleaning/disinfecting wipe Therapeutic type: Medical Device Included Class IIb

ARTG number: 164850 Product name: Oxivir Tb Wipes Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc License name: Hospital Grade Disinfectant - With Claims, Non-Sterile Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 340690 Product name: Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant RTU - Disinfectant, hospital grade Manufacturer: Ecolab Pty Ltd (Australia) License name: Ecolab Pty Ltd - Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant RTU - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 342839 Product name: PF-084 - Disinfectant, hospital grade Manufacturer: Novapharm Research (Australia) Pty Ltd License name: Novapharm Research (Australia) Pty Ltd - PF-084 - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 337692 Product name: Premier disinfectant wipes Manufacturer: Reynard Health Supplies Pty Ltd (Australia) License name: Reynard Health Supplies Pty Ltd - Premier disinfectant wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 340256 Product name: Ramsol RS7 - Hospital Grade Disinfectant Manufacturer: Applied Products Australia Pty Ltd License name: QUIN GLOBAL PTY LTD -DISINFECTANT, HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - QUATERNARY AMMONIUM COMPOUNDS Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 232011 Product name: S-7 XTRA Concentrate Manufacturer: Nowra Chemical Manufacturers Pty Ltd T/A Nowchem Pharma License name: Non/ sterile disinfectant - with claims Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 232014 Product name: S-7 XTRA RTU-750ml / S-7 XTRA Wipes Manufacturer: Nowra Chemical Manufacturers Pty Ltd T/A Nowchem Pharma License name: Non/ sterile disinfectant - with claims Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 341853 Product name: SAN-AIR Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant Ready to use Manufacturer: San-Air Australia Pty Ltd (Australia) License name: SAN-AIR Household Grade Disinfectant - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 339933 Product name: Shield Citrus Manufacturer: Clean Tech Hygiene Ltd (China) License name: DIVERSEY AUSTRALIA PTY LTD HOUSEHOLD/COMMERCIAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - Benzalkonium chloride Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 338686 Product name: Siqura Hospital grade surface disinfectant [Spray/Liquid] Manufacturer: Fresche Bioscience Pty Ltd License name: Fresche Bioscience Pty Ltd - Siqura Hospital grade surface disinfectant [Spray/Liquid] - Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 338310 Product name: Spectrum Manufacturer: Custom Chemicals International Pty Ltd License name: Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - Spectrum - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 170556 Product name: Strike Surface Spray Hospital Grade Disinfectant Manufacturer: Aaron Laboratories Pty Ltd License name: Aaron Laboratories Pty Ltd - Hospital Grade Disinfectant, 'Ethanol', 'Ortho Phenylphenol', with Claims, Non Sterile Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 338290 Product name: Taskforce Commercial Grade Disinfectant Manufacturer: Custom Chemicals International Pty Ltd License name: Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - Taskforce Commercial Grade Disinfectant - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 334780 Product name: Taskforce Commercial Grade Disinfectant Manufacturer: Custom Chemicals International Pty Ltd License name: Disinfectant, household/commercial grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 332715 Product name: Total 360 Manufacturer: The Clorox Company License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 232937 Product name: Trigene Advance Concentrates / Sterigene Concentrates Manufacturer: Tristel Solutions Limited (United Kingdom License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 233129 Product name: Trigene Advance Solution / Sterigene Solution Manufacturer: Tristel Solutions Limited (United Kingdom License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 340431 Product name: VIRA SAN All Surface Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade Manufacturer: Clean Plus Chemicals Pty Ltd License name: CLEAN PLUS CHEMICALS PTY LTD - HOSPITAL GRADE NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - BENZALKONIUM CHLORIDE, HYDROGEN PEROXIDE Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 153031 Product name: Virex II (J-flex / J-Fill) Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc License name: Hospital Grade disinfectant with claims, non sterile Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 341775 Product name: Virosol - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade Manufacturer: 1TEK Biosafe License name: 1TEK Biosafe - Virosol - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 69000 Product name: Whiteley Industries Viraclean Manufacturer: Whiteley Corporation Pty Ltd t/a Whiteley Medical License name: NON/ STERILE DISINFECTANT - WITH CLAIMS - Benzalkonium chloride Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant