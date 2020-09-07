Log in
Disinfectants for use against COVID-19 in the ARTG for legal supply in Australia

09/07/2020

ARTG number: 331860

Product name: Aeris Active & Evocide Extra Hospital Grade Disinfectant Cleaner

Manufacturer: Novapharm Research (Australia) Pty Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 332364

Product name: AP439 Biosan II

Manufacturer: Applied Products Australia Pty Ltd

License name: Everard Paynter and Keith Paynter Family Trust - AP439 Biosan II - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed other

ARTG number: 332284

Product name: AP610 Percide

Manufacturer: Applied Products Australia Pty Ltd

License name: Everard Paynter and Keith Paynter Family Trust - AP610 Percide - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed other

ARTG number: 342553

Product name: AP689 Kwiksan - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Manufacturer: Applied Products Australia Pty Ltd

License name: Everard Paynter and Keith Paynter Family Trust - AP689 Kwiksan - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 340993

Product name: Asepti Active Liquid - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Manufacturer: Hangzhou Saraco Qimei Nonwovens Co Ltd

License name: ECOLAB PTY LTD/ HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - BENZALKONIUM CHLORIDE AND DIALKYLDIMETHYLAMMONIUM CHLORIDE

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 340994

Product name: Asepti Active Wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Manufacturer: Hangzhou Saraco Qimei Nonwovens Co Ltd

License name: ECOLAB PTY LTD/ HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - BENZALKONIUM CHLORIDE AND DIALKYLDIMETHYLAMMONIUM CHLORIDE

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 342810

Product name: Asepti Disinfectant 1 - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Manufacturer: Inline Systems Pty Ltd

License name: Ecolab Pty Ltd - Asepti Disinfectant 1 - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 336809

Product name: Aussan L44 Concentrate

Manufacturer: Environmental Services Pty Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 341130

Product name: BPCD - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Manufacturer: Symbio Australia

License name: GLOBAL BIOPROTECT PTY LTD - HOUSEHOLD/COMMERCIAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - 3-(TRIMETHOXYSILYL)PROPYL DIMETHYL OCTADECYL AMMONIUM CHLORIDE, POLY(HEXAMETHYLENE BIGUANIDE), BENZALK

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 340790

Product name: BPDC - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Manufacturer: BOWER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD (Australia)

License name: BOWER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD - BPDC - Disinfectant household/commercial grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 299351

Product name: Clinell Low level instrument grade disinfectant wipe

Manufacturer: Gama Healthcare Ltd

License name: GAMA Healthcare Australia Pty Ltd - Medical device cleaning/disinfecting wipe

Therapeutic type: Medical Device Included Class IIb

ARTG number: 178363

Product name: Clinell Universal Sanitising Wipes and Spray

Manufacturer: Gama Healthcare Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 335416

Product name: Clinicare Hospital Grade Disinfectant

Manufacturer: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd

License name: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd - Clinicare Hospital Grade Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 333208

Product name: Clorox disinfecting wipes

Manufacturer: The Clorox Company

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 341270

Product name: Clorox® Anywhere® Daily Disinfectant and Sanitizer - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Manufacturer: The Clorox Company

License name: Clorox Australia Pty Limited - Clorox® Anywhere® Daily Disinfectant and Sanitizer - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 336291

Product name: Coles Ultra Hospital Grade Surface Spray Disinfectant

Manufacturer: Aaron Laboratories Pty Ltd

License name: Aaron Laboratories Pty Ltd - Coles Ultra Hospital Grade Surface Spray Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 332361

Product name: CounterFlu Hospital Grade Disinfectant

Manufacturer: Agar Cleaning Systems Pty Ltd

License name: Agar Cleaning Systems Pty Ltd - CounterFlu Hospital Grade Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 335416

Product name: CoviKill Hospital Grade Disinfectant

Manufacturer: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd

License name: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd - Hospital Grade Disinfectant - Benzethonium Chloride - Isopropyl Alcohol

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 342950

Product name: Dettol Antibacterial Household Grade Disinfectant

Manufacturer: Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited (United Kingdom)

License name: Reckitt Benckiser Pty Ltd - Dettol Antibacterial Household Grade Disinfectant - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 335416

Product name: Everyday Essentials Hospital Grade Disinfectant

Manufacturer: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd

License name: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd - Hospital Grade Disinfectant - Benzethonium Chloride - Isopropyl Alcohol

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 343004

Product name: eWater Hard Surface Disinfectant - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Manufacturer: eWater Group Pty Ltd

License name: eWater Group Pty Ltd - eWater Hard Surface Disinfectant - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 332716

Product name: Fuzion

Manufacturer: The Clorox Company

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 335509

Product name: Germicidal Wipes

Manufacturer: The Clorox Company

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 65954

Product name: Glen 20 Surface Spray Disinfectant - Hospital Grade

Manufacturer: Reckitt Benckiser Pty Ltd

License name: NON/ STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - Ethanol

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 336791

Product name: Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes

Manufacturer: Zhejiang Qimei Commodity Co Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 340775

Product name: Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Manufacturer: Ningbo Riway Daily Commodity Co Ltd (China)

License name: International Consolidated Business Group Pty Ltd - Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 340776

Product name: Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Manufacturer: Zeta Group (New Zealand)

License name: International Consolidated Business Group Pty Ltd - Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 335416

Product name: Independent Dental Hospital Grade Disinfectant

Manufacturer: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd

License name: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd - Hospital Grade Disinfectant - Benzethonium Chloride - Isopropyl Alcohol

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 336973

Product name: Ki-ose

Manufacturer: Callington Haven Pty Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 342610

Product name: Lemon Bleach - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Manufacturer: Jasol Australia

License name: JASOL AUSTRALIA- HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE

Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 292455

Product name: Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitiser

Manufacturer: Oculus Technologies of Mexico SA de CV

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 341990

Product name: Natroshield Disinfectant 10X Concentrate

Manufacturer: Spechem Consultants Pty Ltd (Australia)[70289]

License name: EFFECTIVE ORGANICS PTY LTD - HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - LACTIC ACID, OCTANOIC ACID

Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 341990

Product name: Natroshield Disinfectant 50X Concentrate

Manufacturer: Spechem Consultants Pty Ltd (Australia)[70289]

License name: EFFECTIVE ORGANICS PTY LTD - HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - LACTIC ACID, OCTANOIC ACID

Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 341990

Product name: Natroshield Disinfectant RTU

Manufacturer: Spechem Consultants Pty Ltd (Australia)[70289]

License name: EFFECTIVE ORGANICS PTY LTD - HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - LACTIC ACID, OCTANOIC ACID

Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 336972

Product name: Netbiokem

Manufacturer: Callington Haven Pty Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 338731

Product name: Newgen Microbe Guard

Manufacturer: Loral Ipsum Pty Ltd (Australia)

License name: Newgen Healthcare Australia Pty Ltd - 9345771003012 - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed other

ARTG number: 337671

Product name: Oasis Pro 65 Bathroom Cleaner Descaler Disinfectant

Manufacturer: Ecolab Inc (United States Of America)

License name: Ecolab Pty Ltd - Oasis Pro 65 Bathroom Cleaner Descaler Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 145645

Product name: Oust 3 in 1

Manufacturer: Pax Australia Pty Limited

License name: Hospital Grade Disinfectant, With Claims, Non-Sterile

Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 286618

Product name: Oxivir FIVE16

Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 339807

Product name: Oxivir FIVE16

Manufacturer: Crest Topicals Private Limited (India)

License name: Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - NON/STERILE DISINFECTANTS Hospital Grade- WITH CLAIMS - Hydrogen peroxide

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 165058

Product name: Oxivir Tb

Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc

License name: Hospital Grade Disinfectant with claims, Non-Sterile

Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 338592

Product name: Oxivir Tb Wipes

Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc

License name: Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - Medical device cleaning/disinfecting wipe

Therapeutic type: Medical Device Included Class IIb

ARTG number: 164850

Product name: Oxivir Tb Wipes

Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc

License name: Hospital Grade Disinfectant - With Claims, Non-Sterile

Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 340690

Product name: Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant RTU - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Manufacturer: Ecolab Pty Ltd (Australia)

License name: Ecolab Pty Ltd - Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant RTU - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 342839

Product name: PF-084 - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Manufacturer: Novapharm Research (Australia) Pty Ltd

License name: Novapharm Research (Australia) Pty Ltd - PF-084 - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 337692

Product name: Premier disinfectant wipes

Manufacturer: Reynard Health Supplies Pty Ltd (Australia)

License name: Reynard Health Supplies Pty Ltd - Premier disinfectant wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 340256

Product name: Ramsol RS7 - Hospital Grade Disinfectant

Manufacturer: Applied Products Australia Pty Ltd

License name: QUIN GLOBAL PTY LTD -DISINFECTANT, HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - QUATERNARY AMMONIUM COMPOUNDS

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 232011

Product name: S-7 XTRA Concentrate

Manufacturer: Nowra Chemical Manufacturers Pty Ltd T/A Nowchem Pharma

License name: Non/ sterile disinfectant - with claims

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 232014

Product name: S-7 XTRA RTU-750ml / S-7 XTRA Wipes

Manufacturer: Nowra Chemical Manufacturers Pty Ltd T/A Nowchem Pharma

License name: Non/ sterile disinfectant - with claims

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 341853

Product name: SAN-AIR Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant Ready to use

Manufacturer: San-Air Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

License name: SAN-AIR Household Grade Disinfectant - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 339933

Product name: Shield Citrus

Manufacturer: Clean Tech Hygiene Ltd (China)

License name: DIVERSEY AUSTRALIA PTY LTD HOUSEHOLD/COMMERCIAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - Benzalkonium chloride

Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 338686

Product name: Siqura Hospital grade surface disinfectant [Spray/Liquid]

Manufacturer: Fresche Bioscience Pty Ltd

License name: Fresche Bioscience Pty Ltd - Siqura Hospital grade surface disinfectant [Spray/Liquid] - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 338310

Product name: Spectrum

Manufacturer: Custom Chemicals International Pty Ltd

License name: Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - Spectrum - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 170556

Product name: Strike Surface Spray Hospital Grade Disinfectant

Manufacturer: Aaron Laboratories Pty Ltd

License name: Aaron Laboratories Pty Ltd - Hospital Grade Disinfectant, 'Ethanol', 'Ortho Phenylphenol', with Claims, Non Sterile

Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 338290

Product name: Taskforce Commercial Grade Disinfectant

Manufacturer: Custom Chemicals International Pty Ltd

License name: Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - Taskforce Commercial Grade Disinfectant - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 334780

Product name: Taskforce Commercial Grade Disinfectant

Manufacturer: Custom Chemicals International Pty Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 332715

Product name: Total 360

Manufacturer: The Clorox Company

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 232937

Product name: Trigene Advance Concentrates / Sterigene Concentrates

Manufacturer: Tristel Solutions Limited (United Kingdom

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 233129

Product name: Trigene Advance Solution / Sterigene Solution

Manufacturer: Tristel Solutions Limited (United Kingdom

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 340431

Product name: VIRA SAN All Surface Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Manufacturer: Clean Plus Chemicals Pty Ltd

License name: CLEAN PLUS CHEMICALS PTY LTD - HOSPITAL GRADE NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - BENZALKONIUM CHLORIDE, HYDROGEN PEROXIDE

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 153031

Product name: Virex II (J-flex / J-Fill)

Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc

License name: Hospital Grade disinfectant with claims, non sterile

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 341775

Product name: Virosol - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Manufacturer: 1TEK Biosafe

License name: 1TEK Biosafe - Virosol - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 69000

Product name: Whiteley Industries Viraclean

Manufacturer: Whiteley Corporation Pty Ltd t/a Whiteley Medical

License name: NON/ STERILE DISINFECTANT - WITH CLAIMS - Benzalkonium chloride

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 224480

Product name: Zoono Z-71 Germkiller

Manufacturer: Elitepac Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

Disclaimer

TGA - Therapeutic Goods Administration published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 06:29:01 UTC
