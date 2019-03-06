Disintermediation Continues Toluna Survey Finds That Consumers Want Free Trials, Affordability, and Ease of Access

Ahead of SXSW, Toluna surveyed over 1,500 Americans to gain insights on how, where, and why consumers prefer to shop with direct to consumer and subscription brands

Toluna, a leading consumer intelligence platform provider that delivers real-time insights to companies of all sizes, today announced key findings as a result of its pre-SXSW Direct to Consumer and Subscription Shopping Preferences Survey, which analyzed the shopping trends and behavior of consumers as it relates to DTC, subscription, and retail products.

Toluna used its automated consumer insights platform, TolunaQuickSurveys, to survey 1,500+ Americans over the age of 18 to gain insights around the purchasing habits of consumers nationwide. The survey asked respondents questions including: “What type of offer would entice you to try a new DTC company?”; “Do you currently use subscription services and what kinds?”; and “How often do you online shop?” to gain a better understanding of how and why consumers shop and better determine the ways direct to consumer and subscription-based brands can find success.

“With SXSW just around the corner, brands are keen to discover ways they can get a leg up on the competition and are looking for innovative ways to reach their ideal consumers,” commented Jay Rampuria, Executive Vice President, Global Business & Corporate Development. “Direct to consumer and subscription services have been taking over several industries by storm, and this survey helped determine what companies need to do to stay relevant and top of mind in an increasingly diluted economy.”

Key findings include:

45% of consumers are “all about affordability” and are looking for products that give them the most bang for their buck; while 29% of consumers are most concerned with convenience

Nearly 60% of consumers currently use a subscription service of some sort; and 63% of those use multiple

37% of respondents online shop on a weekly basis

44% of consumers have made a purchase from a direct to consumer brand in the last month

41% of consumers would be most enticed to try a direct to consumer product with the offer of free trials; 18% says a friend or family recommendation is what they need

To download a full infographic highlighting the survey’s results, please visit this link.

