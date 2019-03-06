Disintermediation Continues Toluna Survey Finds That Consumers Want Free Trials, Affordability, and Ease of Access

Toluna,
a leading consumer intelligence platform provider that delivers
real-time insights to companies of all sizes, today announced key
findings as a result of its pre-SXSW Direct to Consumer and Subscription
Shopping Preferences Survey, which analyzed the shopping trends and
behavior of consumers as it relates to DTC, subscription, and retail
products.
Toluna used its automated consumer insights platform,
TolunaQuickSurveys, to survey 1,500+ Americans over the age of 18 to
gain insights around the purchasing habits of consumers nationwide. The
survey asked respondents questions including: “What type of offer would
entice you to try a new DTC company?”; “Do you currently use
subscription services and what kinds?”; and “How often do you online
shop?” to gain a better understanding of how and why consumers shop and
better determine the ways direct to consumer and subscription-based
brands can find success.
“With SXSW just around the corner, brands are keen to discover ways they
can get a leg up on the competition and are looking for innovative ways
to reach their ideal consumers,” commented Jay Rampuria, Executive Vice
President, Global Business & Corporate Development. “Direct to consumer
and subscription services have been taking over several industries by
storm, and this survey helped determine what companies need to do to
stay relevant and top of mind in an increasingly diluted economy.”
Key findings include:
-
45% of consumers are “all about affordability” and are looking for
products that give them the most bang for their buck; while 29% of
consumers are most concerned with convenience
-
Nearly 60% of consumers currently use a subscription service of some
sort; and 63% of those use multiple
-
37% of respondents online shop on a weekly basis
-
44% of consumers have made a purchase from a direct to consumer brand
in the last month
-
41% of consumers would be most enticed to try a direct to consumer
product with the offer of free trials; 18% says a friend or family
recommendation is what they need
To download a full infographic highlighting the survey’s results, please
visit this link.
About Toluna
Toluna provides consumer insights designed to empower success in today's
on-demand, global economy. Powered by the perfect fusion of technology,
expertise, and the largest global community of influencers at the ready,
Toluna delivers rich, reliable, real-time insights to individuals, and
companies of all sizes.
Our automated consumer insights platform, TolunaInsights™ underpins
everything we do. Clients can access the platform directly, leverage
Toluna's managed services, or create fully-customized digital consumer
insights programs via our engineered services.
Toluna is committed to promoting Insights on Demand, an entirely new way
for businesses to obtain insight and understand constantly shifting
consumer sentiment and taste in the on-demand economy. Toluna is a
founding member of the Insights on Demand Consortium, a multi-lateral
group that's advancing the principles and adoption of Insights on
Demand. The company has 24 offices globally spanning Europe, North
America, South America, Asia Pacific, and MENA.
