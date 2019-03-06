Log in
Disintermediation Continues Toluna Survey Finds That Consumers Want Free Trials, Affordability, and Ease of Access

03/06/2019 | 08:31am EST

Ahead of SXSW, Toluna surveyed over 1,500 Americans to gain insights on how, where, and why consumers prefer to shop with direct to consumer and subscription brands

Toluna, a leading consumer intelligence platform provider that delivers real-time insights to companies of all sizes, today announced key findings as a result of its pre-SXSW Direct to Consumer and Subscription Shopping Preferences Survey, which analyzed the shopping trends and behavior of consumers as it relates to DTC, subscription, and retail products.

Toluna used its automated consumer insights platform, TolunaQuickSurveys, to survey 1,500+ Americans over the age of 18 to gain insights around the purchasing habits of consumers nationwide. The survey asked respondents questions including: “What type of offer would entice you to try a new DTC company?”; “Do you currently use subscription services and what kinds?”; and “How often do you online shop?” to gain a better understanding of how and why consumers shop and better determine the ways direct to consumer and subscription-based brands can find success.

“With SXSW just around the corner, brands are keen to discover ways they can get a leg up on the competition and are looking for innovative ways to reach their ideal consumers,” commented Jay Rampuria, Executive Vice President, Global Business & Corporate Development. “Direct to consumer and subscription services have been taking over several industries by storm, and this survey helped determine what companies need to do to stay relevant and top of mind in an increasingly diluted economy.”

Key findings include:

  • 45% of consumers are “all about affordability” and are looking for products that give them the most bang for their buck; while 29% of consumers are most concerned with convenience
  • Nearly 60% of consumers currently use a subscription service of some sort; and 63% of those use multiple
  • 37% of respondents online shop on a weekly basis
  • 44% of consumers have made a purchase from a direct to consumer brand in the last month
  • 41% of consumers would be most enticed to try a direct to consumer product with the offer of free trials; 18% says a friend or family recommendation is what they need

About Toluna

Toluna provides consumer insights designed to empower success in today's on-demand, global economy. Powered by the perfect fusion of technology, expertise, and the largest global community of influencers at the ready, Toluna delivers rich, reliable, real-time insights to individuals, and companies of all sizes.

Our automated consumer insights platform, TolunaInsights™ underpins everything we do. Clients can access the platform directly, leverage Toluna's managed services, or create fully-customized digital consumer insights programs via our engineered services.

Toluna is committed to promoting Insights on Demand, an entirely new way for businesses to obtain insight and understand constantly shifting consumer sentiment and taste in the on-demand economy. Toluna is a founding member of the Insights on Demand Consortium, a multi-lateral group that's advancing the principles and adoption of Insights on Demand. The company has 24 offices globally spanning Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and MENA.


© Business Wire 2019
