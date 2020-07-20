Log in
Disk Imaging Tool with Faster Speed is Released

07/20/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, July 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- DataNumen recently launched an improved version of its DataNumen Disk Image product. The purpose of this new version 1.9 is to enhance performance and address minor bugs in a targeted and efficient manner.

DataNumen Disk Image Software

The new version of DataNumen Disk Image comes on the heels of DataNumen Disk Image 1.8 released in February of 2019 which bolstered disk restore functionality and addressed inefficiencies. DataNumen Disk Image 1.9 also builds upon Disk Image 1.6 and Disk Image 1.5, released in the winters of 2016 and 2015, respectively.

The new version of DataNumen Disk Image comes on the heels of DataNumen Disk Image 1.8 released in February of 2019 which bolstered disk restore functionality and addressed inefficiencies. DataNumen Disk Image 1.9 also builds upon Disk Image 1.6 and Disk Image 1.5, released in the winters of 2016 and 2015, respectively.

DataNumen Disk Image 1.9 is available to individuals at no cost. Corporations can access this helpful tech tool for a small fee. This powerful software is used far and wide to replicate and restore disks as well as drives. DataNumen Disk Image generates and restores disk image or drive image in an incredibly detailed manner. This creation and restoration is performed byte by byte.

"DataNumen's latest software is used for everything from data backup and restoring to the copying and cloning of disks and drives. In fact, this version is also for forensics purposes," says Alan Chen, President and CEO at DataNumen.

DataNumen Disk Image 1.9 is designed to be intuitive, helping users quickly select disks to clone, save and restore. In fact, this software is even capable of cloning corrupted media. This means it is now possible to recover seemingly lost files in the event of drive failure.

All in all, more than 10 million users rely on the software. The product has a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The software engineers behind the software's latest update have more than two decades of experience. Out of 1,503 reviews, nearly every single one was positive. The overall rating is 4.90 out of 5. DataNumen will continue to release ongoing product updates, typically on a weekly basis across posterity.

Learn more about DataNumen Disk Image at: https://www.datanumen.com/disk-image/

Pricing and availability

DataNumen Disk Image is available for Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019, 32-bit and 64-bit. The cost of the program is free for personal use or $49.95 for business use, and there are volume discounts available.

About DataNumen

DataNumen develops data recovery software since 2001. The company ships tools for document, file and disk recovery as well as backup tools to hundreds of top companies worldwide including IBM, AT&T, Microsoft.

For more information, visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0720s2p-datanumen-disk-image-300dpi.jpg

News Source: DataNumen

Related link: https://www.datanumen.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/disk-imaging-tool-with-faster-speed-is-released/
