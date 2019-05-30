Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Disney CEO says it will be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 01:11pm EDT
Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Iger announces Disney's new standards for food advertising on their programming targeting kids and families at the Newseum in Washington

Disney has filmed blockbuster movies in Georgia such as "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Endgame," and it would be a blow to the state's efforts to create production jobs if the entertainment giant stopped filming there.

Georgia's Republican governor signed into law on May 7 a ban on abortion after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat - about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. The law is due to take effect on Jan. 1, if it survives court challenges.

Asked if Disney would keep filming in Georgia, Iger said it would be "very difficult to do so" if the abortion law is implemented.

"I rather doubt we will," Iger said in an interview ahead of the dedication for a new "Star Wars" section at Disneyland. "I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully."

If the law takes effect, "I don't see how it's practical for us to continue to shoot there," he added.

    Georgia is one of eight states to pass anti-abortion legislation this year for the purpose of inducing the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that established a woman's right to terminate her pregnancy.

The state offers a tax credit that has lured many film and TV productions. The industry is responsible for more than 92,000 jobs in Georgia, according to the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), and some 455 productions were shot in Georgia in 2018, according to the state.

Some actors and producers have already said they will no longer work in Georgia because of the abortion law, but many of the large production companies have remained publicly silent on the abortion law.

On Tuesday, Netflix Inc said the streaming service would "rethink" its film and television production investment in Georgia if the law goes into effect.

In the meantime, Netflix will continue production there for now and work with groups that are fighting the law in U.S. courts.

By Lisa Richwine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pPort of Vancouver lockout ends in deal between longshore workers, employer
RE
01:45pU.S. wants new trade pact with Canada, Mexico passed by summer - Pence
RE
01:39pUN WOMEN UNITED NATIONS ENTITY FOR GENDER EQUALI : Secretary-General appoints Anita Bhatia of India as Assistant Secretary-General for Resource Management, Sustainability and Partnerships and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women
PU
01:20pWall St steadies after trade tension-driven selloff
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pLabor dispute at Canada's biggest port stalls shipping as workers locked out
RE
01:11pDisney CEO says it will be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect
RE
01:03pU.S. inflation much softer in first quarter; puts spotlight on Fed
RE
01:01pFED'S QUARLES : Regulatory Tools Better Suited Than Interest Rates to Promote Financial Stability
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2J.JILL INC : J.JILL, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
3BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual board meeting
4CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
5CANADIAN SOLAR INC. : CANADIAN SOLAR : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About