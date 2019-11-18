Log in
Disney Dance Upon a Dream, Starring Multi-Hyphenate Singer, Actress and Dancer Mackenzie Ziegler, Dances Across the U.S. in 2020

11/18/2019 | 10:01am EST

Original Production Features Reimagined Songs of Disney Classics including Beauty and the Beast, Moana and Cinderella

Tickets Go On-Sale November 20 at 10:00 a.m.

The all-new Disney Dance Upon a Dream (www.DisneyDanceTour.com), starring singer, actress and dancer Mackenzie Ziegler, will appear in 50 cities across the U.S. beginning March 5, 2020. The show takes the cast on an electrifying journey to find their own beat in a fast-moving world that features a soundtrack of Disney’s greatest hits remixed and reimagined. The original story unfolds around a present-day heroine and steps into the magical world of Disney that includes video and music from the most beloved films, including Beauty and the Beast, Moana and Cinderella.

Tickets, Premium VIP seats and Preferred Seating will be available at www.DisneyDanceTour.com beginning November 20, 2019.

"I am so excited to join the Disney family and create a new show that is driven by my passion for dance and music,” says Mackenzie Ziegler. “I grew up loving all things Disney, so the opportunity to tell an inspiring story through dance and the greatest Disney music of all time is a dream come true. The show will be everything magical we love about Disney, with a modern dance twist that you have to come and see live. I can’t wait!"

At just 15 years old, Mackenzie Ziegler has become one of the most influential rising stars of Generation Z. She has made a splash in the entertainment industry garnering a massive social media presence of over 30 million followers across several platforms, and her music videos have collectively received over 200 million views. In August 2019, she was nominated for a Teen Choice Award in the category of “Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star,” and the previous year she won a Teen Choice Award for “Choice Muser.”

As a singer, songwriter and recording artist, Mackenzie released her latest single “HOT” in July 2019. The single was her first release with Arista Records and showcased her growth as a rising artist. The new single came shortly after the launch of PRETTYMUCH’S Summer North American FOMO Tour, where she opened for the boy band throughout shows across the country.

In November 2018, Mackenzie released her album Phases, which featured the singles “Nothing on Us” and “Wonderful,” written by Grammy-nominated songwriters Sia and Jesse Shatkin. Prior to Phases, she released the single “Monsters (aka Haters)” and followed this success with her singles: “Teamwork,” “Breathe” and “What If.”

Mackenzie can currently be seen starring in the YouTube series “Total Eclipse” for the digital network Brat, on which she also serves as Executive Producer, and in the upcoming animated film “Ice Princess Lily” for DIRECTV. Last fall, Mackenzie competed on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” and will next be seen in the sci-fi film “Let Us In.”

The show is created and directed by Amy Tinkham, who started her career as a professional dancer before moving into choreography for artists including Madonna and The Dixie Chicks. Most recently Tinkham was the creative director for Aerosmith’s Las Vegas residency show “Deuces Are Wild” and James Taylor’s 2017/2018 national tour. Guy Phillips is partnering with Right Angle Entertainment to produce Disney Dance Upon a Dream, and first worked together with Tinkham as producer of the “Dancing with the Stars” live tour.

At each performance a limited amount of Premium VIP seats will be available that take ticketholders behind-the-scenes for an exclusive post-show Meet & Greet experience with Mackenzie Ziegler. Also included is guaranteed front of the audience seating, a one-on-one photo opportunity with Ziegler, and an exclusive autographed VIP lanyard. A limited amount of Preferred Seating is also offered for some of the best seats in the house and includes a custom tote bag.

Disney Dance Upon a Dream Tour Schedule (subject to change)

DATE

CITY

VENUE

 

 

 

March 5

St. Petersburg, FL

Maahaffey Theater

March 6

Miami, FL

Arsht Center

March 7

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Center

March 8

Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre

March 10

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre

March 11

Evansville, IN

Old National Arts Centre

March 12

Huntsville, AL

Von Braun Center

March 13

Atlanta, GA

Fox Theatre

March 14

St. Louis, MO

Fox Theatre

March 15

Kansas City, MO

Midland Theatre

March 17

Ames, IA

Stephens Auditorium

March 18

Sioux Falls, SD

Washington Pavilion

March 20

Salt Lake City, UT

Eccles Theatre

March 21

Denver, CO

Paramount Theatre

March 22

Wichita, KS

Orpheum Theatre

March 24

Springfield, IL

Sangamon Auditorium

March 25

Columbus, OH

Palace Theatre

March 26

Cleveland, OH

State Theatre

March 27

Washington, DC

Warner Theatre

March 28

Englewood, NJ

Bergen PAC

March 29

Rochester, NY

Kodak Center

March 31

Albany , NY

Palace Theatre

April 1

Lynn, MA

Lynn Auditorium

April 2

Lancaster, PA

American Music Theatre

April 3

Morristown, NJ

Mayo PAC

April 4

Wallingford, CT

Oakdale Theatre

April 5

Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie Center for the Arts

April 7

Syracuse, NY

Crouse Hinds

April 8

Pittsburgh, PA

Benedum Theatre

April 9

Indianapolis, IN

Clowes Concert Hall

April 10

Rosemont, IL

Rosemont Theatre

April 11

Milwaukee, WI

Riverside Theatre

April 13

New Orleans, LA

Mahalia Theatre

April 15

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

April 16

Beaumont, TX

Julie Rogers Theatre

April 17

San Antonio, TX

Majestic Theatre

April 18

Irving, TX

Irving Music Factory

April 19

Austin, TX

ACL Live

April 21

Las Vegas, NV

The Orleans Arena

April 23

San Diego, CA

Magnolia Theatre

April 24

Cerritos, CA

Cerritos CPA

April 25

Los Angeles, CA

Orpheum Theatre

April 26

Fresno, CA

Warnors Theatre

April 27

Riverside, CA

Fox PAC

April 29

Seattle, WA

Paramount Theatre

April 30

Vancouver, BC

Centre for the Arts

May 1

Kennewick, WA

Washington Toyota Center

May 2

Spokane, WA

Washington INB PAC

May 3

Portland, OR

Keller Auditorium

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts’ concert packages include a variety of formats, such as “live to picture” film concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts, and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir. Current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series (Episodes IV-VII), Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Fantasia, Pixar In Concert, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Alice In Wonderland, Frozen, Ratatouille, The Pirates of the Caribbean series (Episodes I-IV), and Silly Symphonies, which last year collectively accounted for over 575 performances in many of the world’s top concert venues, including Lincoln Center, Royal Albert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Tokyo Forum and the Hollywood Bowl. Numerous new concert packages and touring productions from Disney’s portfolio of studios, including Disney’s feature animation and live action studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel, are currently in development.

Right Angle Entertainment (Producer) specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital and concert events. RAE’s proud roster includes: Disney Dance Upon A Dream, The Office! A Musical Parody (New York City and National Tour), FRIENDS! The Musical Parody North American Tour, Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody (NYC), One Woman Sex and the City, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Nashville and National Tour), Heather McMahan: The Farewell Tour, Cat & Nat #MomTruths Tour, Sasha Velour’s Smoke & Mirrors Tour, Elvis and Me: An Evening with Priscilla Presley, Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition Tour, and The Price is Right LIVE! among others.


