Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Disney Media Networks and fuboTV Announce Distribution Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

New Multi-Year Deal Will Deliver Sports, Entertainment and News Networks from ESPN and Walt Disney Television to fuboTV Customers Beginning This Summer

FaceBank Group, Inc. (d/b/a fuboTV) (OTCQB: FUBO) and Disney Media Networks today announced a comprehensive distribution agreement to deliver Disney’s robust lineup of premier news, sports and entertainment content from ESPN and Walt Disney Television to live TV streaming platform fuboTV.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005696/en/

Beginning this summer, customers who subscribe to fuboTV’s fubo Standard base package will have access to ABC, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, in-market for SEC Network and ACC Network, FX, FXX, and National Geographic. Additional networks will also be available on fuboTV’s other packages including out-of-market for SEC Network and ACC Network, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, FXM, Fox Life, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, and BabyTV. The deal includes both live television and VOD.

Commented David Gandler, Co-founder and CEO, fuboTV: “With the addition to our lineup of the ESPN suite of channels, we continue to make good on our promise to sports fans to be the undisputed home of professional and college sports. fubo is equally delighted to add the storied Disney, ABC, FX and Nat Geo networks to round out a robust programming portfolio for the whole family to enjoy.”

Ben Grad, Head of Content Strategy and Acquisition, fuboTV added: "Launching Disney’s networks strengthens our sports-focused live TV platform and brings a diverse range of content for the entire family. Our base package offers consumers significant value, while consumers who want even more great sports and entertainment content can access it with our premium packages. As live sports return but without spectators, streaming games at home will be even more important than ever. We're thrilled to bring more sports, as well as entertainment and news, to our consumers this summer."

Added Sean Breen, EVP, Platform Distribution, Disney Media Networks: “Adding Disney’s array of networks across news, sports and entertainment content with ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, FX, and Nat Geo delivers a more comprehensive channel lineup and tremendous value to customers’ subscriptions. With fuboTV’s multiple access points across all major streaming platforms and a competitive price point, we continue to serve a growing audience that consumes video on multiple screens and attract new customers into the pay TV ecosystem.”

fuboTV is the live TV streaming platform with more top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels for cord-cutters than any other live platform. In April, the company merged with FaceBank Group to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances. Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and is the only virtual MVPD to stream in 4K.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of FaceBank Group, Inc. (d/b/a fuboTV) (“fuboTV”) and on information currently available to fuboTV. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent fuboTV’s views as of the date of this press release. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events or future financial and operating performance and fuboTV’s plans for, and the anticipated benefits of, new strategic partnerships. Although fuboTV believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, fuboTV can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause fuboTV’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, fuboTV does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause fuboTV’s actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports fuboTV files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and are available from fuboTV without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:48pHM Dunn Aerosystems Wins New Defense Work
GL
03:46pNational Online Retailer of Prescription Eyewear Selects Bridgeline's Search to Power Product Discovery, Merchandising & Conversion
GL
03:44pCOSTAR : Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering
BU
03:43pInsurance Coverage Helped a Hockey Equipment Factory Pivot to Make PPEs (AM BestTV)
BU
03:41pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds Groupon, Inc. Investors of Important June 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action – GRPN
GL
03:41pInsights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Motion Control Market 2020-2024| Increasing Number of Fulfillment Centers to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:41pSoybean Prices Rally as China Ramps Up Buying
DJ
03:40pSB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines to investigate Wirecard's phantom billions
3GOLD : Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave
4AMS AG : AMS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group