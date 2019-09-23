Disney Parks West President Catherine Powell to step down

Powell, who was in charge of Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks, spent 15 years with the company and her position is now being eliminated, the company said, without providing further details.

She held the position at the time of the recent openings of two new Star Wars lands. Powell's exit comes after the Star Wars-themed expansion fell flat on attendance.

Her departure was reported earlier by Bloomberg, which also said that the heads of individual resorts will now report directly to Bob Chapek, Disney's chairman of parks, experiences and products.

