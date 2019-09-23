Log in
Disney Parks West President Catherine Powell to step down

09/23/2019 | 09:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Euro Disney S.A.S. President Catherine Powell poses with Disney character Mickey Mouse during the 25th anniversary of Disneyland Paris at the park in Marne-la-Vallee

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Monday Catherine Powell, president of Disney Parks West, is leaving the company.

Powell, who was in charge of Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks, spent 15 years with the company and her position is now being eliminated, the company said, without providing further details.

She held the position at the time of the recent openings of two new Star Wars lands. Powell's exit comes after the Star Wars-themed expansion fell flat on attendance.

Her departure was reported earlier by Bloomberg, which also said that the heads of individual resorts will now report directly to Bob Chapek, Disney's chairman of parks, experiences and products.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
