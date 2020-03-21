Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Disney+ launch delayed in France, bandwidth use cut for Europe amid coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 09:09pm EDT
A man looks at his phone as he passes by a screen advertising Walt Disney's streaming service Disney+ in New York

The launch of Walt Disney's streaming services in France will be delayed by two weeks at the request of the French government, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Disney+ is set to launch in the UK and most major European markets on March 24. However, according to the statement, European subscribers will receive temporarily degraded video quality.

Anticipating higher consumer demand, the company is instituting measures to "lower our overall bandwidth utilization by at least 25% in all of the markets launching Disney+ on March 24th," said Kevin Mayer, head of Disney's Direct-to-consumer and International business.

According to the statement, Disney had agreed to a European Union request for streaming-video providers to "ensure the smooth functioning of the broadband infrastructure."

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc, Amazon Inc's Prime video and Netflix had previously said they will sacrifice streaming quality in the European Union to help avert online gridlock as tens of millions of people stay indoors and switch to working from home.

The request to the companies was made by European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton to ensure the smooth functioning of the broadband infrastructure.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Chris Reese)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09pDisney+ launch delayed in France, bandwidth use cut for Europe amid coronavirus
RE
08:27pU.S. Senate races to agree on massive coronavirus relief package
RE
07:52pVirus hit UK companies told to delay financial statements
RE
07:24pEXCLUSIVE : Goldman injects $1 billion into own money-market funds after heavy withdrawals
RE
07:23pVirus hit UK companies told to halt financial statements
RE
06:51pOECS ORGANISATION OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES : Bankers and eccb offer support to customers
PU
05:56pPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Meeting on economic issues
PU
05:20pVW CEO warns factory closures may drag on for weeks
RE
05:05pCoronavirus Rescue Bill Moving Toward a Final Senate Vote Monday -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:46pUSMEF U S MEAT EXPORT FEDERATION : Statement on Expanded Access to China for U.S. Beef and Pork
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARMAX, INC. : CARMAX : Response to COVID-19
2TARGET CORPORATION : TARGET : apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage
3TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. : TORQUE ESPORTS : US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as Worl..
4PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 21, 2020 16.7% of Households Have Responded to the 2020 Census Response Rate Map Show..
5Tech Innovator UGREEN Unveils Apple-Certified Charging Accessories Outperforming Market Products in Speed a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group