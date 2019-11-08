Log in
Disney's "Noelle" Special Screening Monday, November 11, 2019

11/08/2019 | 01:49pm EST

Photo News Alert

Walt Disney Studios:

WHAT:

A Cinema Society screening of Disney’s original holiday comedy “Noelle,” which premieres on November 12, 2019, streaming only on Disney+.

 

 

WHO:

From the film: Anna Kendrick, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Diana Maria Riva, Gracie Lawrence, Marc Lawrence (writer/director), Suzanne Todd (producer), Clyde Lawrence (composer/soundtrack artist), among others.

 

 

WHEN/WHERE:

Monday, November 11, 2019

SVA Theatre

 

Press Check-in: 5:30pm

333 West 23rd Street

 

Red Carpet Opens: 6:00pm

New York, NY

 

Screening Begins: 7:00pm

 

 

ABOUT THE MOVIE:

In Disney+’s holiday comedy “Noelle,” Kris Kringle’s daughter is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun, but wishes she could do something “important” like her beloved brother Nick, who will take over for their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away…but when he doesn’t return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas. The sudden disappearance of the new Santa (Bill Hader) leads to chaos in the North Pole, so Mrs. Claus (Julie Hagerty) must step up to rein in the hi-tech replacement Santa, Cousin Gabe (Billy Eichner). Meanwhile, Noelle and Elf Polly (Shirley MacLaine), the family’s acerbic but good-hearted nanny, are down South on a search-and-recover mission, during which Noelle (Anna Kendrick) comes to realize she has much in common with her father and begins to understand the true meaning of Christmas. Written and directed by Marc Lawrence, “Noelle” stars Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner, Julie Hagerty and Shirley MacLaine. The film is produced by Suzanne Todd, p.g.a. with John G. Scotti serving as executive producer.

 

 

CONTACTS:

Domestic Press: wds.events.rsvp@disney.com

 

International: wdsmpi.publicicty.rsvp@disney.com

 

Photographers: wds.photorsvp@disney.com

 

 

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: Facebook.com/DisneyPlus

Twitter: @DisneyPlus

Instagram: @DisneysNoelle

Hashtag: #DisneysNoelle

 


© Business Wire 2019
