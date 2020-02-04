Disney's streaming leap hooks 28.6 million subscribers, earnings beat forecasts

Log in
02/04/2020 | 04:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at his phone as he passes by a screen advertising Walt Disney's streaming service Disney+ in New York

Walt Disney Co's new streaming service Disney+ reached 28.6 million paying subscribers this week, the company said on Tuesday as it reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts.

Shares of Disney were up 1.5% in volatile trade following the results.

The results showed Disney made a strong entrance into the streaming video wars dominated by Netflix Inc. The owner of sports powerhouse ESPN is trying to transform its business to capture audiences that are moving online.

Analysts at three brokerages had expected more than 20 million subscribers to Disney+, which is available in five countries including the United States. Netflix, which began delivering online video 13 years ago, boasts 67.7 million paid subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Subscribers at Hulu, a streaming service Disney now controls, climbed to 30.4 million, the company said. ESPN+ customers reached 6.6 million.

Speaking on CNBC television, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said 50% of Disney+ subscribers came from the company's own website. He said the service did not experience significant churn after the end of "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," which will return for a second season in October.

Earnings for the quarter grew with help from healthy business at Disney's theme parks and the strong performance of animated movie "Frozen 2."

Excluding certain items, Disney earned $1.53 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.44, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Revenue rose to $20.9 billion (16 billion pounds), up 36% from a year earlier.

The parks, experiences and products division posted operating income of $2.3 billion, up 9% from the prior year. The unit will be hit in the current quarter, however, by the closings of Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland in late January to help China stop the spread of coronavirus.

The closings came during the busy Chinese New Year holiday.

Disney's direct-to-consumer and international segment, the division that is spending big to build the streaming business, reported an operating loss of $693 million, below analyst expectations.

Operating income in Disney's media unit, home to ESPN, the Disney Channels and ABC, rose 23% to $1.6 billion.

Profit more than tripled at the movie studio to $948 million.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Culver City, Calif.; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Lisa Shumaker)

By Lisa Richwine and Neha Malara
