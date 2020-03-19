Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Disney says coronavirus could impact consumer behaviour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 12:42pm EDT

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday the spread of the coronavirus could lead to consumer behaviour changes, further disrupting its business.

The warning raised speculation that media and entertainment businesses could change in fundamental ways.

The company has already closed its theme parks, suspended cruises and theatrical shows, delayed film distribution, and taken a hit to its supply chain and ad sales.

Long-term changes in consumer behaviour could include lower attendance at movie theatres and parks, more subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service, and fewer viewers of live TV.

In its filing, Disney cited disruption in the creation and availability of content, including the cancellation of certain sports events and the shutting down of most film and TV production.

The effect of the coronavirus on capital markets could affect borrowing costs, Disney added.

Moody's said on Tuesday it expected Disney's park closures and cruise ship suspensions to be temporary, hurting margins and adding to the $175 million operating income hit taken by its parks, experiences and products division due to park closures in China.

Shares of Disney rose 6% to $93.79 shortly after midday.

(Reporting by Helen Coster in New York and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Richard Chang)

By Helen Coster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:54p'Quadruple witching' may spell some relief to stressed stocks
RE
12:53pCoronavirus patients flood hospitals in Swiss canton next to Italy
RE
12:53pCrisis-era regulators call on banks to halt distributions, de-leverage trading
RE
12:51pU.N. chief warns global recession due to coronavirus 'a near certainty'
RE
12:51pCoronavirus layoffs push U.S. weekly jobless claims to two-and-a-half-year high
RE
12:50pEUROPEANS ASK WHAT HAS EU DONE FOR US? ANSWER : 2.5 trillion euro stimulus
RE
12:43pDisney says coronavirus could impact consumer behavior
RE
12:42pDisney says coronavirus could impact consumer behaviour
RE
12:39pTrump says he cannot confirm travel warning for Americans abroad
RE
12:39pPrince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : reports boost in profit as Wechat use rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group