Dispensary of Hope : Donated Medication Program Now Approved to Serve 50 States

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dispensary of Hope, a national charitable pharmaceutical distributor, announced that it has received Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor (VAWD) accreditation status with the National Board of Pharmacies, and has secured approval to distribute donated medication to all 50 states. "Completing VAWD accreditation is a powerful step for this organization's future. The addition of South Dakota, our fiftieth and final state distribution approval, now allows Dispensary of Hope to supply providers of care to the nation's low income, uninsured, with consistent supplies of many of the most needed primary care medicines," said Christopher Palombo, CEO of the Dispensary of Hope. "We are now in a position to supply donated medication to safety net clinics, community health centers, hospital outpatient pharmacies, and other safety net medication services in all fifty states as well as the District of Columbia."

Dispensary of Hope works with community programs that are licensed to dispense medication by supplying inventories of the most needed medications. Patients are given medication free-of-charge and may return for unlimited medication fills as long as their prescription remains valid and the patients continue to qualify for the program. To be eligible for Dispensary of Hope medication, patients must have a valid prescription, must be uninsured, and must be earning 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Level ($24,980 for a single member household, $33,820 for a household of two, $42,660 for a household of three, $51,500 for a household of four, $60,340 for a household of five).

All medication at the Dispensary of Hope is donated through the generosity of prescription drug manufacturers and distributors, and no medication is purchased. Currently, more than two dozen pharmaceutical manufacturers donate medication into the program each month.

VAWD accreditation is important for a charitable medication program in that it demonstrates the highest level of compliance to medication distribution practices. Scott Cornwell, Dispensary of Hope's Chief Supply Chain Officer stated, "This is a win for our generous medication donors, who have worked with Dispensary of Hope over the past five years as we have continued to grow our services to larger numbers of patients. VAWD accreditation, and the addition of all 50 US states and the District of Columbia, allows our pharmaceutical manufacturer donors to reach vulnerable patients living across the whole of the United States."

The Dispensary of Hope (www.dispensaryofhope.org) provides medication to over 180 dispensing sites across the US. This national program is unique in its goal to create a stable medication list, pre-positioned in clinics and pharmacies close to the uninsured low-income US residents. By 2024, the Dispensary of Hope expects to distribute 2.7 million scripts annually.

To find a location, please visit https://www.dispensaryofhope.org/access-site-finder.

Dispensary of Hope (www.dispensaryofhope.org) is a Tennessee-licensed not-for-profit wholesale pharmaceutical distributor that works with health systems, safety-net clinics, charitable pharmacies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers to route donated medication directly to areas of need. The Dispensary of Hope has worked with the pharmaceutical industry for over a decade to provide stable access to the most needed medications for those who otherwise cannot afford their care.

