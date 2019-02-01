Display Week 2019, World's Leading Event for Electronic Display Innovation Returns to Silicon Valley for 2019 and Is Open for Registration

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) will host its 56th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, known as Display Week 2019, May 12-17 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. This year's event promises to bring together the brightest minds worldwide in the display industry, providing insight into new display technologies in development, as well as affording a sneak peek at new products that will be hitting the shelves both in the US and internationally within the next few years.

"Display Week, now in its 56th year, is nearly unparalleled in its longevity. The electronic information display industry has seen more change in the last decade than in the last 50 years, contributing to the event's ongoing international appeal to the global value chain/ecosystem," said Helge Seetzen, president of SID. "Each year, the keynote session taps into subjects that are top-of-mind for attendees, who represent companies throughout the electronic display ecosystem. For 2019, we are bringing back our Women in Tech Forum, which again received rave reviews, with a dynamic new group of participants. In addition, we are continuing our CEO Forum featuring lessons learned from industry leadership. These sessions – together with the exhibition, seminars, symposia, and targeted-topic conferences scheduled throughout the week – will be sure to spark attendee interest and discussion."

SID will be a premier showcase for global information display companies and researchers to unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies, some of which include micro-LED, OLED, LCD/quantum dots and ePaper. Sri Peruvemba, board member and chair of marketing for SID said, "Since the Society of Information Display Week 2019 is being held in Silicon Valley, and in close proximity to so many large high-tech firms and startups, we anticipate strong global attendance. Last year we had a double digit increase in terms of attendance, and similarly, we are encouraged to see so many world-class sponsors and exhibitors signing up for the event once again."

"This year will be another exciting year with well over 250 exhibitors with the most influential companies in the business of display and will be a prime networking venue for leading OEMs from all over the world," noted Peruvemba. " The four-day Symposium features hundreds of leading display industry papers from around the world in multiple technical sessions. It includes a plenary keynote session, presentations in parallel sessions, a poster session organized around selected topics, and author interview sessions with technology demo each afternoon. The program consists of six technical tracks of over 70 technical sessions consisting of nearly 400 oral and poster presentations."

Other highlights will include a special session on Women in Technology, CEO Forum, and the four-conference series Business Track. The world's biggest Business Conference dedicated to displays, will include a keynote on the supply chain industry and also include presentations from leading industry analysts from a variety of firms and sessions devoted to TVs, Smartphones, and emerging technologies.

Also returning is the Investor Conference that will feature presentations from market and sell-side analysts on important trends in the display industry and which segments and companies are likely to outperform. It will also feature a panel session including private equity and venture capital executives on what they are looking for from potential investments in private display companies. The Automotive Display Market Focus Conference will be coupled with a special track in the technical symposium to provide an enhanced, integrated program for industry professionals focused on this growing sector. New for 2019 is the Foldable Display Market Focus Conference will cover both technical and market issues surrounding the next big innovation area for the display industry. Foldable displays are key to the growth of the OLED industry and present challenges in technology development, manufacturing, designing and marketing devices. The conference will include the viewpoints of prominent industry analysts and perspectives from companies supplying innovative material solutions and device designs to make foldable displays a reality.

