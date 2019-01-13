Displaydata : to Showcase Key Developments to Electronic Shelf Labels at NRF 2019

Displaydata,
the leader in the design and supply of three-color, fully graphic
electronic shelf labels (ESLs), today announced exciting developments
that will be showcased at NRF’s Big Show this week. The company will
demonstrate a mobile app that features personalized augmented reality
(AR) navigation and the leading ESLs to deliver near real-time
promotional and product information. Additionally, Displaydata will
exhibit wireless power advancements in its ESLs, demonstrating
battery-free ESLs using wireless charging.
These developments will help strengthen Displaydata’s position as the
world’s leading ESL vendor with the largest ESL operations in the U.S.
and more support staff and experts than any other ESL provider. The
company is number one in the adoption of ESLs by the world’s leading
tier-one retailers and has double the number of store installations
compared to any other ESL vendor in the U.S. This is due to the
company’s proven ability to help its retail customers increase sales,
reduce operational costs, improve pricing strategies, provide an
enhanced in-store experience, and free store associates from manual
pricing to focus on service and merchandising.
The trendsetting initiatives and ESL developments can be found in
Displaydata booth #1910 at the 2019 NRF Big Show, Jan. 13-15 at the
Jacob Javits Center.
Bringing Personalized Augmented Reality to the Shelf Edge
Displaydata’s AR mobile app, together with the world’s leading fully
graphic three color ESLs, deliver a new level of customer engagement
in-store to boost sales, protect margins and improve associate
utilization. The Displaydata AR mobile app allows in-store shoppers to
utilize the power of ESLs and personalized AR to more easily discover
products throughout the store, based on a customer’s shopping habits,
preferences or existing shopping lists. The mobile app features AR
navigation, showing a shopper’s precise location and orientation to the
product’s shelf location. Once at the shelf edge, Displaydata’s ESLs,
together with the mobile app, are key customer and associate interaction
tools that deliver near real-time product info, stock levels, reviews,
competitors’ prices and more with speed, agility and consistency.
Additional features of the AR mobile app include the ability to:
-
Provide special offers or information unique to the shopper
-
View highlights of the product’s shelf location with AR callouts
-
Add searched products to a shopping list
-
Map the locations of all items on a shopping list
Industry-Leading ESLs with Real Wireless Power
Displaydata will also showcase the world’s first battery-free ESL using
wireless charging. Developed to meet the growing needs of tier-one
retailers, Displaydata’s ESLs have been designed and built to support
use of Ossia’s Cota wireless power. This key advancement enables
Displaydata’s ESLs to receive power over the air, at a distance, without
the need for plugs, pads, or line-of-sight. Displaydata’s wirelessly
powered ESLs can easily be installed to transform the in-store
experience and help retailers grow basket sizes, protect margins, cut
waste, ensure compliance, and quickly and accurately launch price and
promos to create a consistent omnichannel experience.
“This year at NRF, we are proud to demonstrate the future of ESLs and
their ability to create a seamless omnichannel experience, launch
compelling price and promo changes, reduce waste, ensure price accuracy
and improve associate utilization,” said Andrew Dark, CEO, Displaydata.
“Displaydata is the fastest growing ESL vendor with the largest
installed ESL solution in the U.S. and ranks number one in the adoption
of ESLs by the world’s leading tier-one retailers. As forward-thinking
retailers continue to implement our labels at a rapid rate, these new
capabilities will help our customers boost sales, protect margins, and
consistently manage price and promo strategies across all channels.”
About Displaydata
Displaydata is the leader in the design and supply of fully graphic
electronic shelf labels (ESLs). They were first to market with
three-color ESLs and continue to lead this category, having shipped
millions of labels. They work in close partnership with many of the
world’s largest retail brands and have operations in the US, Europe,
LATAM, and Asia. They help retailers optimise revenues and margins by
improving the customer experience at the shelf edge, where most
purchasing decisions are made. Displaydata’s ESLs enable retailers to
control and drive instore pricing and promotions with speed, agility,
and consistency. Their ESLs are part of an architecture designed in
partnership with retailers to be enterprise ready. The trusted platform
is simple to install and needs the least amount of in-store hardware of
any vendor. The wireless network is secure and the robust software
enables the centralized management of any number of ESLs, across any
number of stores. For more information, please visit: www.displaydata.com
