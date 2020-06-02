Disposable Icepacks Market In North America 2020-2024 | Rising Demand For Packaged Food to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the disposable icepacks market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 72.11 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005821/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Disposable Icepacks Market in North America 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Disposable Icepacks Market in North America Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Accurate Manufacturing Inc., Arctic Ice LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Cold Chain Technologies, Cryopak, Ice Pack Store, King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd., and TECHNI ICE. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for packaged food will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising demand for packaged food has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/disposable-icepacks-market-in-north-america-industry-analysis

Disposable Icepacks Market in North America 2020-2024: Segmentation

Disposable Icepacks Market in North America is segmented as below:

■ Application

■ Food And Beverage

■ Medical And Healthcare

■ Chemicals

■ Product

■ Dry-ice Based

■ Gel-based

■ Geographic Landscape

■ The US

■ Canada

■ Mexico

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40242

Disposable Icepacks Market in North America 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our disposable icepacks market in north america report covers the following areas:

■ Disposable Icepacks Market in North America Size

■ Disposable Icepacks Market in North AmericaTrends

■ Disposable Icepacks Market in North America Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of eco-friendly icepacks as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable icepacks market growth in North America during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Disposable Icepacks Market in North America 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist disposable icepacks market growth in North America during the next five years

■ Estimation of the disposable icepacks market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the disposable icepacks market in North America

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable icepacks market vendors in North America

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

■ Preface

■ Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

■ Market ecosystem

■ Market characteristics

■ Value Chain Analysis

■ Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

■ Market definition

■ Market sizing 2019

■ Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

■ Bargaining power of buyers

■ Bargaining power of suppliers

■ Threat of new entrants

■ Threat of substitutes

■ Threat of rivalry

■ Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

■ Market segmentation by application

■ Comparison by application

■ Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Medical and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

■ Market segmentation by product

■ Comparison by product

■ Dry ice-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Gel-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by product

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

■ Geographic segmentation

■ Geographic comparison

■ US - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Canada - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Mexico - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

■ Market drivers

■ Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

■ Increasing trade of meat products

■ Growing outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing activities

■ Increasing adoption of eco-friendly icepacks

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

■ Overview

■ Landscape disruption

■ Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

■ Vendors covered

■ Vendor classification

■ Market positioning of vendors

■ 3M Co.

■ Accurate Manufacturing, Inc.

■ Arctic Ice LLC

■ Cardinal Health Inc.

■ Cold Chain Technologies

■ Cryopak

■ Ice Pack Store

■ King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd.

■ TECHNI ICE

PART 15: APPENDIX

■ Research methodology

■ List of abbreviations

■ Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005821/en/