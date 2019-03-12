Disrupting Lateral Movement: An Editorial Webcast with Dark Reading

Speaker:Lee Lawson - Director, Secureworks Counter Threat Unit- Special Operations team

Available :Live online March 14, 2019

Duration: 60 Mins. 1:00pm EDT

Attackers don't have to hit your most critical assets directly -they'll find a soft spot in your perimeter defenses and move laterally through your environment until they reach their target. In this webinar you'll learn about the tools and techniques you can use to detect attackers' lateral movement within your computing environment and how to stop them before they launch their final payload.

What You Will Learn:

Attackers' most common and most innovative methods of lateral movement - how they slither from one endpoint to a confidential database or industrial control system

How you can improve visibility into your entire organization's IT environment and locate attackers' most likely paths

Ways and means to detect attackers' lateral movement more quickly and disrupt the kill chain sooner

