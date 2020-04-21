Log in
Disruption House : Partner with The Investment Association's ‘Engine' to Help Fast Track Innovation

04/21/2020 | 04:01am EDT

The fintech analysis agency, Disruption House, has been selected by investment trade body The Investment Association (IA) to fast track the adoption of specific technologies within asset management and capital markets. The new partnership between the two organisations has been established for its newly formed fintech accelerator programme, Engine.

What they do

Disruption House is a ratings agency and digital ecosystem that enables the financial services industry to discover, assess, track and adopt innovative technology solutions. In a crowded and rapidly growing marketplace, a deep understanding of the sector enables Disruption House to generate transparent, analyst-led assessments of 3,000 high-growth fintechs from around the world.

The ‘Engine’ programme

The company’s primary role in the partnership is to enable 250 of the UK’s leading investment managers – with in excess of £7.7 trillion assets under management - to quickly and easily identify fintechs that address their business needs through the Disruption House’s taxonomy system.

Engine is a fintech accelerator programme that aims to connect best-in-class fintech innovators with investment managers looking to transform investment. Formerly named Velocity, its evolution reflects the growth and maturity of IA’s fintech ambitions, expanding its accelerator in London and Birmingham and developing its global partnerships.

Disruption House will help connect emerging tech firms with buy-side organisations within the Engine programme - aligning needs via business line, function and technology centric search criteria built in partnership with IA.

Unlocking potential

Rupert Bull, CEO and co-founder of Disruption House said: “Our goal is to accelerate the future of fintech. We work with both sides of the financial innovation industry - those who are developing it and those who are using it - to help everyone make quicker, smarter decisions. The fintech market has experienced rapid growth. Programmes like Engine are vital to bring together the best in the industry at a time when more firms than ever are innovating and digitising.”

Jack Knight, Deputy Chief Executive of the Investment Association, said: “Driving broader adoption of new technologies across investment management is not only key to ensuring businesses survive the current COVID-19 crisis, but thrive in the sustainable long-term.

“That’s why today I’m delighted that Engine will be partnering with the Disruption House, to power our new taxonomy and help join the dots between cutting-edge buy-side focused tech solutions and the investment management industry.”

The Investment Association’s members can fast track their technology adoption. By taking advantage of the Engine programme from today.

-ends-


© Business Wire 2020
