Disruptive Interactive Customer Experience Company Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Hires

DENVER, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) and Digital Out of Home (DOOH) solutions, today announced that Justin O'Connell has been named Chief Technology Officer and Dan Every as the company's Controller.

With technology playing an increasing role in every aspect of business, companies are recognizing the need to accelerate their digital solutions to remain in the competitive landscape. As solutions get smarter over time and we learn from human behavior, it's imperative to personalize the interactive digital experience.

The company's mission is to build IoT solutions that personalizes the digital experience. Edison's robust data and analytics enables customers to connect with people in more relevant ways. Adding top talent like O'Connell and Every complements the company's mission with product innovation and revenue growth.

"We are thrilled to have leaders of this caliber joining our team," said Jeremy Ostermiller, CEO & Co-Founder at Edison Interactive. "As we continue to provide tools and technology that create value for our customers, I'm confident O'Connell and Every bring unique and valuable perspective to advance our capabilities. They are both paramount to our future success."

O'Connell will lead Edison Interactive's technology team and will oversee all product and engineering efforts, with a focus on technology around three core pillars: technology innovation, business analytics and revenue optimization.

Justin has served in numerous leadership roles, including founding his first startup in 2007. Prior to joining Edison, he led the technology teams as CTO at Unleaded Group (a Magento gold partner) and Spire Digital, a tenured custom software firm. In addition, he was appointed to an advisory role for PayPal's partner advisory board, to represent solutions integrators across the PayPal ecosystem. O'Connell remains active in the tech community, regularly engaging as a consultant with national startups and growth phase companies.

With his deep technical expertise in online sales, O'Connell has lead e-Commerce projects for companies of all sizes; most notable include the Dallas Cowboys, Rite-Aid, Wise Food Storage and others. His diverse years of experience in online sales and digital products are leveraged to ensure the highest possible ROI for Edison's clients with elevated customer experience.

"Edison Interactive is an impressive firm with an ambitious vision," said Justin O'Connell. "I'm inspired to have the opportunity to lead the company's highly-talented engineering team to continue Edison's disruption across multiple verticals while creating extraordinary technology-driven innovation in a rapidly growing environment."

As controller, Every is responsible for driving Edison's economic growth and overseeing all financial operations. He brings extensive knowledge in financial planning and strategy. Prior to joining Edison, Dan was Chief Financial Officer for Land Title Guarantee Company. As CFO, he led a team in accounting operations of more than 20 people. In this position, he was responsible for overseeing financial reporting, forecasting, cash flow projections, budgets, accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll and escrow accounting department functions. Under Dan's leadership the efficiency of financial reporting and forecasting improved significantly.

"I'm excited to be part of this dynamic and fast-paced team," said Every. "It's rewarding to join a company that's excited to revolutionize the digital media landscape."

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a global technology company that builds interactive personalized digital experiences and is industry agnostic. The architecture of the platform enables companies to design and deploy complex digital experiences in a short period of time, benefiting their customer base while increasing revenue with programmatic advertising. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

SOURCE Edison Interactive