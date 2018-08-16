Log in
District Council of Yankalilla : Hooded Plover Conservation Workshops

08/16/2018 | 09:46am CEST

Get involved in protecting your local threatened species!

Two Hooded Plover Conservation workshops:

Victor Harbor and Seacliff

Sat 25th & Sun 26th August

Photo: Glenn Ehmke

BirdLife Australia and Natural Resources Adelaide and Mount Lofty Ranges are holding TWO workshops where you can learn more about Australia's most threatened beach-nesting bird, the Hooded Plover. Learn about their amazing behaviours and how to give them a helping hand. All are welcome!

Photo: Elizabeth Steele-Collins

Improving the conservation outlook for beach-nesting shorebirds is incredibly challenging given these birds nest in habitats so popular for human recreation. Find out about the threats faced by these birds, efforts to improve their breeding success, and learn how you can get involved!

Learn how to interpret the quirky behaviours of the birds by hearing from the experts, and watching some amazing video footage which offers rare insights into breeding and chick behaviour - then come along for the beach walk! Each workshop will have the same content.

v

VICTOR HARBOR WORKSHOP:

Saturday 25th August

Where:

Time:

Carrickalinga House: 17-19 Torrens Street (Enter via Hill Street), Victor Harbor 9:15am (9:30 start) - 3:00pm (including field trip)

SEACLIFF WORKSHOP:

Sunday 26th August

Where:

Kauri Parade - Sporting Complex: Cnr Kauri Pde and Schofield Rd, Seacliff (Parking off Schofield Rd)

Time:

9:15am (9:30 start) - 3:00pm (including field trip)

Morning tea and lunch provided (please let us know of any dietary requirements). There is a field trip included, please bring your binoculars (if you have them) and drinking water. Please dress according to the weather (rain coat, sun hat, appropriate footwear). Field trip will have a short drive to the site

Please RSVP by August 22nd bnb.events@birdlife.org.au or phone (03) 9347 0757

Disclaimer

District Council of Yankalilla published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 07:45:07 UTC
