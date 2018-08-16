District Council of Yankalilla : Hooded Plover Conservation Workshops

Get involved in protecting your local threatened species!

Two Hooded Plover Conservation workshops:

Victor Harbor and Seacliff

Sat 25th & Sun 26th August

Photo: Glenn Ehmke

BirdLife Australia and Natural Resources Adelaide and Mount Lofty Ranges are holding TWO workshops where you can learn more about Australia's most threatened beach-nesting bird, the Hooded Plover. Learn about their amazing behaviours and how to give them a helping hand. All are welcome!

Photo: Elizabeth Steele-Collins

Improving the conservation outlook for beach-nesting shorebirds is incredibly challenging given these birds nest in habitats so popular for human recreation. Find out about the threats faced by these birds, efforts to improve their breeding success, and learn how you can get involved!

Learn how to interpret the quirky behaviours of the birds by hearing from the experts, and watching some amazing video footage which offers rare insights into breeding and chick behaviour - then come along for the beach walk! Each workshop will have the same content.