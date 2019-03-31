District Council of Yankalilla : Roadwork Notice to Residents of Normanville

NOTICE TO RESIDENTS

UPCOMING PATCHING WORKS

ON STREET PARKING RESTRICTIONS AFTER 7:00AM DAILY

On behalf of your Council, Downer Infrastructure will be undertaking works on the road section detailed below during the date(s) listed. There will be periods during this time that access to your property may be restricted. Those not living directly on this section of road may also experience access restrictions due to their proximity to the work being carried out and are requested to adhere to any detours that will be in place.

Road Name/Suburb: From: To: Herbert St, Normanville Cheesman St Jetty Rd Court St, Normanville Herbert St End ON THE FOLLOWING DATES: TO: Thursday 4th April Tuesday 9th April

Work will be carried out between Monday to Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM and may consist of a number of individual stages (detailed below);

PROFILING of the road.

Placement of an ASPHALT surface.

To assist us in completing this work safely, efficiently and with a minimum of inconvenience to you we ask that you provide us with your co-operation in;

•Ensuring that vehicles are not parked on the road;

•Ensuring that household members, particularly children and animals, are KEPT WELL CLEAR of the work zone until road works are completed;

•Not allowing water to run into gutters during the above period;

•Remaining alert of our operations being carried out that involve moving machinery and hot bitumen products;

•Exercising care and caution when traversing the road works during this period as there may be some loose material/stones and hot bitumen on the road.

•On the day if you have any concerns, please contact the Supervisor or Traffic control person on site to assist.

If, however, you need further information, please do not hesitate to contact our Operations Team or our office on the numbers listed below.

We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and co-operation.

Contacts during office hours

Surfacing Coordinator Downer Office Underdale For traffic management issues Adrian 0418 569 655 08 8406 0800 Altus Traffic 1300 136 530 Adrian.Mancini@downergroup.com

Please note that all road work activities are subject to the weather and may have to be rescheduled